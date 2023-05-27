Parliament building inauguration: Delhi Police beefs up security in capital; traffic advisory issued

The capital is all geared up for the inauguration of the new Parliament building by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on May 28. Ahead of the mega event, the police have made adequate arrangements to ensure that the event is held without any hiccups. Adequate security arrangements have been made ahead of the event and the police have assured deployment of adequate personnel on Sunday.

As per a traffic advisory issued by the Delhi Traffic Police department on Saturday, the New Delhi district will be treated as a controlled area and only public transport vehicles, civil service aspirants, bonafide residents, labelled and emergency vehicles will be allowed to ply in the New Delhi district.

The advisory has advised the general public and motorists to exercise patience, observe traffic rules and road discipline and follow directions of traffic personnel deployed at all intersections. People have also been advised to remain updated through the Delhi Traffic Police Facebook page, Twitter handle, website and Helpline.

“Road users are requested to plan their journey in advance accordingly and avoid New Delhi district from 0530 hours to 1500 hours (on May 28), for their own convenience,” the Delhi Traffic Police said, adding that areas enclosed by Mother Teresa Crescent Road, Talkatora, Baba Kharak Singh Marg, Gol Dak Khana, Ashok Road, Windsor Place, Janpath, MLNP, Akbar Road, Gol Methi, GKP, Teen Murti Marg will be treated as regulated area.

Civil service aspirants whose examinations are located in New Delhi district are advised to plan their journey in advance and keep sufficient time in hand to avoid any inconvenience.

#WATCH | Our focus is to maintain law and order situation and carry out the program (inauguration ceremony of the new Parliament building) tomorrow. We will ensure enough police deployment for tomorrow's event: Delhi Police Special CP Deepender Pathak pic.twitter.com/KblCPKRLhS — ANI (@ANI) May 27, 2023

Meanwhile, Delhi Police has beefed up security in the capital ahead of the opening ceremony of the new Parliament building tomorrow. Speaking to news agency ANI, Delhi Police Special CP Deepender Pathak said enough police deployment will be ensured for maintaining law and order during Sunday’s event. Heavy security has been deployed around the new Parliament building in view of inputs that miscreants may try to put up “anti-national and anti-PM” slogans on the walls of the Parliament campus.

All Delhi borders have been sealed in order to prevent any protest or gathering. The decision comes in the wake of Khap Panchayat’s call for a Mahila Panchayat in support of wrestlers protesting against WFI chief Brij Bhushan Singh in front of the new Parliament building on May 28.