PM Narendra Modi, BJP MPs to observe fast on April 12; Amit Shah to hold sit-in at Hubli in Karnataka

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will observe a day-long fast on Thursday along with BJP MPs to protest the recent washout of the Budget session of Parliament, while party chief Amit Shah will hold a sit-in at Hubli in poll-bound Karnataka on the same day. While observing fast, Modi will not disturb his daily official routine of meeting people and officials, and clearing files, sources in the know said today. Addressing BJP MPs on Friday, Modi had accused the Opposition, particularly the Congress, of practising divisive politics and said that BJP MPs will observe a fast on April 12 to protest the impasse in Parliament. The Congress had tried to preempt the BJP event by announcing that its members would observe a fast on April 9 to promote communal harmony in the country.

All BJP MPs will also observe fast on April 12 in their respective constituencies. Shah will hold a ‘dharna’ (sit-in) in poll-bound Karnataka’s Hubli. The party will also observe the birth anniversary of Jyotiba Phule, a social reformer from backward caste, on April 11 as Samta Divas (equality day). On this day, Modi will address the MPs and interact with some of them, the sources said.

They also added that as directed by prime minister, the BJP MPs will also organise events to mark the birth anniversary of Dalit icon Bhimrao Ambedkar on April 14. The BJP and its top brass have been underlining the party’s commitment to the welfare of Dalits and works of the Modi government while highlighting Ambedkar’s legacy at a time when opposition parties have accused the ruling party of being anti-Dalit.