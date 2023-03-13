Parliament Budget Session to resume after month-long recess, Opposition firm on raising Adani, misuse of central agencies issue

After a month-long recess, the Budget session of the Parliament is set to resume on Monday at 11 AM. The recess was for enabling the department-related Parliamentary Standing Committees to examine the demands for grants and make reports relating to their ministries or departments.

The Budget Session began on January 31, and will continue till April 6.

Ahead of the second leg of the Budget Session, Leader of Opposition in the Rajya Sabha and Congress leader Mallikarjun Kharge said the Opposition leaders will raise unemployment, raids against Opposition leaders issue in the Parliament, reported ANI.

“We will take the opinions (of all opposition leaders) to form a strategy. We will raise the issues of unemployment, inflation and raids against opposition leaders in this session,” Kharge said.

Meanwhile, Opposition leaders are expected to meet at Kharge’s office in the Parliament complex at around 10 AM, PTI reported, quoting sources said. The politicians are gearing up to corner the government on issues such as alleged misuse of probe agencies to target their Opposition leaders, with the focus on RJD chief Lalu Prasad and his family facing the heat from central agencies in the alleged land-for-jobs scam, the Adani-Hindenburg issue, border standoff with China, price rise and unemployment.

The Congress will continue its demand for a Joint Parliamentary Committee (JPC) probe into the Adani issue.

Congress MPs will also be meeting at Congress Parliamentary Party (CPP) office in Parliament at around 10.30 AM, to chalk out the strategy for the floor of the house, ANI reported, quoting sources.

The Samajwadi Party, Left parties, Tamil Nadu CM MK Stalin-led DMK have lodged protests against the misuse of the institutions. The Mamata Banerjee-led Trinamool Congress (TMC) is set to raise in Parliament issues such as LIC and SBI’s risk exposure, price rise of essential commodities, unemployment and “misuse” of central agencies, its Rajya Sabha floor leader Derek O’Brien had said recently.

He added that the party would also raise “political vendetta” issue against Opposition leaders.

The Lok Sabha was adjourned on February 13. The first part of the Budget session saw Prime Minister Narendra Modi responding to a debate on the ‘Motion of Thanks to the President’s Address’ and Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman tabling the Union Budget.

The Rajya Sabha was also adjourned on February 13, amid sloganeering by Opposition parties over the Adani-Hindenburg issue.

The proceedings during the first part of the Budget Session were marked by ruckus in the House with Opposition leaders remaining firm on their demand for JPC in Adani row. Both the Houses could barely hold any sessions and the speakers had to regularly adjourn the proceedings amid steady din by the Opposition leaders.