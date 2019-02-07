Parliament Budget Session Live Updates: PM Narendra Modi to reply on motion of thanks to President’s address in Lok Sabha today

The Lok Sabha today took up the motion of thanks on the Presidential address to the joint session of Parliament on the first day of the Budget Session. Prime Minister Narendra Modi is scheduled to reply to the motion at around 5 PM in the Lok Sabha today. Leaders of all the parties will participate in the motion of thanks. Speaking on the floor of the house, Leader of Opposition Mallikarjun Kharge said that the Presidential address resonated the words of the Prime Minister.
President Ram Nath Kovind had on January 31 addressed the joint session of the Parliament. He had heaped praise on the Modi government for its work done in over last four years. On February 1, Union Minister Piyush Goyal presented interim budget of his government.
Highlights
Budget Session LIVE: Congress MP raises NRC issue
Raising the issue of NRC, Congress MP Gaurav Gogoi said the government should speed up the implementation of National Register of Citizens. He said passage of the Citizenship Amendment Bill would violate the Assam Accord. "The bill is unconstitutional," he added.
CPI-M demands withdrawal of fee hike in Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalaya
CPI-M member MB Rajesh demanded immediate withdrawal of fee hike in Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalaya. The fee was hiked from Rs 200 to Rs 600. "This is unjustifiable and unacceptable," he said.
Lok Sabha: Congress' Mallkarjun Kharge speaks
Kharge said that the President's address is the same as what the Prime Minister has said here and outside in the last five years. Kharge also said that the Prime Minister speaks only about himself. "The President's address was used to score political points and it is a new low in politics," he said.
Lok Sabha: BJP's Nishikant Dubey demands CBI inquiry into chit fund companies
BJP member Nishikant Dubey in Lok Sabha Thursday demanded a CBI inquiry into the functioning of chit fund companies and jail for people involved in ponzi schemes. Raising the issue during Zero Hour, he said people in states like West Bengal have been hit by chit fund companies as they take deposits illegally. "All chit fund companies should be closed and CBI should do an inquiry. Jail people who are behind these," Dubey said. Without taking any name, he said after 2011 in West Bengal, the number of companies increased rapidly. These firms, he alleged, are being run by a nexus of journalists, bureaucrats and politicians.
Rajya Sabha adjourned till 2 pm
The Rajya Sabha was adjourned till 2 PM on Thursday as Opposition parties especially SP and BSP protested over the issue of faculty reservation in Universities even as the government assured them that it will file a review petition in the Supreme Court. Members of SP, BSP, RJD and CPI, who had given notices to discuss the issue, were not satisfied with the government's reply that it will file a review petition in the apex court.
