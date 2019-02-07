Parliament Budget Session Live Updates: PM Narendra Modi to reply on motion of thanks to President’s address in Lok Sabha today

The Lok Sabha today took up the motion of thanks on the Presidential address to the joint session of Parliament on the first day of the Budget Session. Prime Minister Narendra Modi is scheduled to reply to the motion at around 5 PM in the Lok Sabha today. Leaders of all the parties will participate in the motion of thanks. Speaking on the floor of the house, Leader of Opposition Mallikarjun Kharge said that the Presidential address resonated the words of the Prime Minister.

President Ram Nath Kovind had on January 31 addressed the joint session of the Parliament. He had heaped praise on the Modi government for its work done in over last four years. On February 1, Union Minister Piyush Goyal presented interim budget of his government.