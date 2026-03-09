Parliament Budget Session Live Updates: The second phase of Parliament’s Budget Session kicks-off today at 11:00 am. It is expected to be a heated session as External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar will be addressing the Lok Sabha on the situation in West Asia today.
Heated debate likely on US, Israel war on Iran
While S Jaishankar is expected to outline the government’s stand in Parliament, Opposition leaders have said that a simple statement is not enough and that a proper debate on the issue should be held. Jairam Ramesh argued that Members of Parliament should also get the chance to ask questions about the situation.
Ramesh had highlighted the concerns over the presence of the United States Navy in the Indian Ocean as part of the wider tensions. He also added that the conflict could directly affect Indians living and working in the region. According to Ramesh, nearly 10 million Indians are employed across West Asian countries, and their safety, jobs and financial security could be at risk. He also noted that India receives around $50–60 billion every year in remittances from people working there.
Opposition-backed motion seeking removal of Speaker Om Birla
A group of 118 Opposition MPs has moved a no-confidence motion against Om Birla, accusing the Lok Sabha Speaker of running the House in a clearly biased way. After the notice was submitted, Birla stepped aside from chairing the proceedings in the Lok Sabha. He is expected to return to the Speaker’s chair only after the issue is settled.
Even though the move has added to the political tension, it is unlikely to pass because the ruling National Democratic Alliance has a strong majority in Parliament. Narendra Modi has also come out in support of Birla, saying the Speaker has followed the Constitution and maintained the values of parliamentary democracy.
Debate expected over surge in oil prices
Opposition parties are likely to raise questions about the government’s diplomatic stand on the crisis. They may also ask about the impact of rising oil prices and whether the conflict could disturb global energy supplies.
The situation has become more complicated as armed groups like Hezbollah in Lebanon have also become involved, adding to the wider regional tension.
President Murmu’s Bengal visit row
Apart from foreign policy matters, several domestic political issues are also expected to come up during the session. Opposition parties are planning to question the government about the Special Intensive Revision of voter lists in West Bengal. The BJP, on the other hand, may respond by raising concerns about how protocol was handled during Droupadi Murmu’s recent visit to the state.
Key bills to be discussed
The second phase of the Budget Session will also focus on examining the Demands for Grants for different ministries for the financial year 2026–27. Lawmakers are also expected to take up the Finance Bill 2026, which includes the tax changes announced in the Union Budget 2026 earlier this year.
According to the List of Business, Congress MPs are expected to move a resolution seeking a no-confidence motion against Om Birla, the Speaker of the Lok Sabha. The proposal has been signed by 118 Opposition MPs, who claim the Speaker has been acting in a biased manner, especially after Opposition leader Rahul Gandhi was reportedly not given a chance to speak in the House.
The motion will be formally introduced only if the House gives permission for it to be taken up.
Commenting on the issue, Congress MP Pramod Tiwari said the motion will move forward if at least 50 MPs support it. He explained that bringing a no-confidence motion is not unusual and has happened before. According to him, such motions are not always meant to remove someone from their position but are also a way for MPs to raise concerns and present their views in Parliament.
Parliament Budget Session Live Updates: 'What the Opposition wants is a full-fledged debate,' says Jairam Ramesh
Jairam Ramesh took to X and criticised S. Jaishankar's upcoming address on the West Asia conflict. He outright slammed this approach and said such ministerial statements usually add little new information beyond what is already known. He also pointed out that during these statements, MPs are not allowed to ask questions or seek clarifications from the government.
Ramesh referred to an earlier example from April 8, 2003, when the Lok Sabha held a detailed discussion on the 2003 invasion of Iraq by the United States. At that time, when Atal Bihari Vajpayee was Prime Minister, Parliament even passed a resolution criticising the invasion, which Ramesh said showed how such issues were openly debated earlier.
It has been let known that the External Affairs Minister will make a statement in both Houses of Parliament on the situation in West Asia.
Parliament Budget Session Live Updates: Manish Tewari submits adjournment motion notice in Lok Sabha to focus on West Asia conflict
INC's Manish Tewari has submitted an adjournment motion notice in the Lok Sabha asking that the House pause its scheduled work to discuss the worsening conflict in West Asia and how it could affect India’s energy security.
In the notice, Tewari has requested that Question Hour, Zero Hour and the rest of the day’s listed business be suspended so that Parliament can focus on the growing tensions in the region and examine the possible risks for India, particularly when it comes to energy supplies.
Parliament Budget Session Live Updates: All eyes on Jaishankar's address in Lok Sabha
Parliament is resuming its Budget Session today at 11:00 am. All eyes are on External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar as he is set to address the Parliament on US, Israel war on Iran. Jaishankar will presenting the Indian government's side on the matter. Stay with us for live coverage from the Parliament and keep following this space for latest updates.