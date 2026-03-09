Parliament Budget Session Live Updates: The second phase of Parliament’s Budget Session kicks-off today at 11:00 am. It is expected to be a heated session as External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar will be addressing the Lok Sabha on the situation in West Asia today.

Heated debate likely on US, Israel war on Iran

While S Jaishankar is expected to outline the government’s stand in Parliament, Opposition leaders have said that a simple statement is not enough and that a proper debate on the issue should be held. Jairam Ramesh argued that Members of Parliament should also get the chance to ask questions about the situation.

Ramesh had highlighted the concerns over the presence of the United States Navy in the Indian Ocean as part of the wider tensions. He also added that the conflict could directly affect Indians living and working in the region. According to Ramesh, nearly 10 million Indians are employed across West Asian countries, and their safety, jobs and financial security could be at risk. He also noted that India receives around $50–60 billion every year in remittances from people working there.

Opposition-backed motion seeking removal of Speaker Om Birla

A group of 118 Opposition MPs has moved a no-confidence motion against Om Birla, accusing the Lok Sabha Speaker of running the House in a clearly biased way. After the notice was submitted, Birla stepped aside from chairing the proceedings in the Lok Sabha. He is expected to return to the Speaker’s chair only after the issue is settled.

Even though the move has added to the political tension, it is unlikely to pass because the ruling National Democratic Alliance has a strong majority in Parliament. Narendra Modi has also come out in support of Birla, saying the Speaker has followed the Constitution and maintained the values of parliamentary democracy.

Debate expected over surge in oil prices

Opposition parties are likely to raise questions about the government’s diplomatic stand on the crisis. They may also ask about the impact of rising oil prices and whether the conflict could disturb global energy supplies.

The situation has become more complicated as armed groups like Hezbollah in Lebanon have also become involved, adding to the wider regional tension.

President Murmu’s Bengal visit row

Apart from foreign policy matters, several domestic political issues are also expected to come up during the session. Opposition parties are planning to question the government about the Special Intensive Revision of voter lists in West Bengal. The BJP, on the other hand, may respond by raising concerns about how protocol was handled during Droupadi Murmu’s recent visit to the state.

Key bills to be discussed

The second phase of the Budget Session will also focus on examining the Demands for Grants for different ministries for the financial year 2026–27. Lawmakers are also expected to take up the Finance Bill 2026, which includes the tax changes announced in the Union Budget 2026 earlier this year.

