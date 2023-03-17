Budget Session Live Updates: Uproarious scenes at Lok Sabha, Rajya Sabha over Rahul’s remarks, Adani issue, will the Houses function normally today?

Parliament Budget Session: The Budget Session of the Parliament on Thursday was disrupted for the fourth straight day, as Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha were adjourned following ruckus in the House. The Lok Sabha was adjourned with proceedings lasting just three minutes through the day as the Opposition and treasury benches remained at loggerheads over Rahul Gandhi’s democracy remarks and the demand for a joint parliamentary committee probe into the Adani issue. Rajya Sabha proceedings were also adjourned for the day as amid uproarious scenes with the opposition and treasury benches shouting slogans. Deputy Chairman Harivansh had adjourned the Rajya Sabha for the day.

Congress MP Rahul Gandhi was present in the House for the first time since the controversy over his “democracy under attack” remarks made in London broke out. After the Lok Sabha was adjourned, Gandhi, at a press conference, said that he had requested the Speaker of the House to “allow” him to speak, as he wanted to respond to allegations made by four ministers.

The Budget Session of the Parliament resumed on Monday, following a month-long recess, and will continue till April 14. It started on January 31 with the President’s address to the joint sitting of both the Houses.

Live Updates

Parliament Budget Session: The Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha have witnessed repeated disruptions as Opposition members have cornered the government over the Adani row, while the Treasury Benches have stepped up its ante against Rahul Gandhi over his ‘democracy’ remarks.

10:04 (IST) 17 Mar 2023 Parliament Budget Session: Suspension of Business Notice Congress MP Ranjeet Ranjan gives Suspension of Business Notice under Rule 267 in Rajya Sabha to discuss the Adani stocks issue. AAP MP Sanjay Singh has given suspension of business notice in Rajya Sabha under rule 267 and demanded a discussion on Adani stocks issue. Congress Rajya Sabha MP gives suspension of business notice under rule 267 on Adani issue. (ANI)