  • MORE MARKET STATS
Live

Parliament Live Updates: Lok Sabha to take up voting on Demands for Grants, RS to discuss J&K budget

In the Rajya Sabha, there will be a General Discussion on the budget of Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir.

Written by FE Online
Updated:
Parliament Budget Session 2022 Live Updates
Go to Live Updates

Parliament Budget Session 2022 Live Updates: Parliament will take up a number of businesses today with the Lok Sabha slated to discuss and vote on the Demands for Grants under control of the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways. Discussion and voting is also scheduled on the Demands for Grants under control of the Ministry of Civil Aviation and Ministry of Ports, Shipping, and Waterways.

In the Rajya Sabha, there will be a General Discussion on the budget of Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir. The Jammu and Kashmir Appropriation Bill 2022 is scheduled to be taken up in the Upper House. There will be a discussion on the working of the Ministry of Railways and Ministry of Labour and Employment.

Live Updates

Parliament Live Updates, Parliament Budget Session Live, Lok Sabha Live Updates:

11:13 (IST) 22 Mar 2022
PM Modi chairs meeting of union ministers at Parliament house

PM Narendra Modi is holding a meeting with Union ministers including Rajnath Singh, Amit Shah, Nirmala Sitharaman and Nitin Gadkari in Parliament, to discuss various issues and government strategy for the ongoing Budget Session.

10:45 (IST) 22 Mar 2022
Congress MP Manish Tiwari gives Adjournment Motion notice in Lok Sabha

Congress MP Manish Tiwari gives Adjournment Motion notice in Lok Sabha, to discuss the issue of inflation in prices of kerosene oil.

More Stories on
Parliament