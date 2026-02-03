The Lok Sabha is set to resume today after a day of intense debate over Rahul Gandhi’s reference to ex-Army chief’s unpublished memoir with India-China claims. All eyes are on the upcoming proceedings as Prime Minister Narendra Modi is scheduled to deliver his much-anticipated reply the next day to the Motion of Thanks on February 4. A total of 18 hours has been allocated for the discussion, culminating in the Prime Minister’s reply on February 4.
The NDA leaders on Tuesday felicitated the Prime Minister at the Parliamentary party meet for the historic India-US trade deal and the massive cut in US reciprocal tariffs. The celebration followed Modi’s success in finalising a trade deal with US President Donald Trump.
Earlier, Trump had said that the US and India “have agreed to a trade deal”, under which Washington agreed to cut the reciprocal tariff from 25 per cent to 18 per cent “out of friendship and respect” for Prime Minister Modi.
Heated exchanges over ‘Unpublished Memoirs’
Meanwhile, the Lok Sabha witnessed heated scenes after Leader of the Opposition Rahul Gandhi referred to unpublished memoirs of former Army Chief M M Naravane while criticising the government over the India–China standoff. Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and Home Minister Amit Shah objected, saying an unpublished book cannot be quoted in the House. As Rahul Gandhi continued speaking, BJP MPs protested, leading to repeated disruptions for about 30 minutes. Amid the chaos, the Speaker adjourned the House.
Earlier, Congress MP Manickam Tagore had moved an adjournment motion seeking a discussion on Prime Minister Modi’s alleged reference in the Epstein files, but the Speaker rejected all such motions.
In the Rajya Sabha, BJP MP C Sadanandan Master moved the motion to thank the President, which was seconded by BJP MP Medha Vishram Kulkarni. During the day, three papers were also tabled in the Upper House, related to the Ministry of Mines, the Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs, and the Ministry of Minority Affairs.
Budget session 2026 timeline: Key dates
Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman is expected to reply to the discussion on February 11. At an all-party meeting held on January 27, opposition parties had demanded debates on several issues, including the restoration of MGNREGA, the ongoing special intensive revision of electoral rolls, and the UGC controversy.
The Budget session will have 30 sittings spread over 65 days and will conclude on April 2. Parliament will break for a recess on February 13 and meet again on March 9, allowing Standing Committees to review the Demands for Grants of various ministries and departments.
Replying to Opposition MPs who raised questions over the India–US trade agreement in the Rajya Sabha, Union Minister JP Nadda said that late last night, the US President had posted on tariffs and described Prime Minister Narendra Modi as a true friend. He added that the Prime Minister later responded on social media, thanking the US President and addressing trade issues. “The government will make a suo motu statement on the trade deal and also hold a detailed discussion in Parliament,” Nadda said.
He further criticised the Congress and the INDI alliance for their conduct, saying “the government will speak at the right time and that the Opposition’s reaction reflects its frustration”.
Under parliamentary norms, if a member quotes from a document, the Speaker can require it to be laid on the Table of the House. This allows members to verify its authenticity, a process not possible when the material is unpublished or not publicly available.
The Budget session will span 30 sittings over 65 days and conclude on April 2. This extended schedule reflects the government’s legislative agenda and provides space for detailed scrutiny of financial proposals and policy measures introduced during the session.
Lok Sabha adjourned till 12:00 pm
Before the Lok Sabha was adjourned, Congress MP KC Venugopal had submitted an Adjournment Motion notice in the Lok Sabha, seeking a discussion on the proposed India–US trade agreement.
He said the reported commitments under the deal could have a major impact on the economy, agriculture, and national interests. However, he pointed out that the government has not issued any official statement or shared details with Parliament. Venugopal said people have the right to know the full terms of the proposed agreement and stressed that the government must place all information before Parliament and the public. He added that due to the urgency and importance of the issue, it should be taken up immediately through an Adjournment Motion.
Both Lok Sabha and RAjya Sabha are scheduled to resume the discussion on the motion of 'Thanks to the President's address' at 11:00 am today, during the ongoing Budget Session.
MPs from the ruling National Democratic Alliance (NDA) began their Parliamentary party meeting on Tuesday by felicitating Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The members congratulated the Prime Minister on the historic India–US trade deal, with the hall echoing chants of “Bharat Mata ki Jai”. The meeting is being attended by MPs from the BJP, TDP, JD(U), LJP (R), Shiv Sena, JD(S) and other NDA partners.
Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman is expected to reply to the discussion in the Rajya Sabha on February 11. Her response will come amid opposition demands for clarity on economic issues, welfare spending, and policy decisions highlighted during the Budget session debates.
Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and Home Minister Amit Shah raised points of order, asserting that an unpublished book cannot be treated as an authentic source. They argued that such material cannot be verified by the House and therefore cannot be quoted or included in official parliamentary records.
The Lok Sabha descended into chaos after Leader of the Opposition Rahul Gandhi referred to excerpts from the unpublished memoirs of former Army Chief General Manoj Mukund Naravane. His comments on the India–China standoff immediately triggered objections from treasury benches, turning a routine debate into a procedural showdown.
The meeting will take place at 9:30 am in New Delhi and will see the participation of senior leaders from the NDA. Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Home Minister Amit Shah, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, BJP national president Nitin Nabin, along with all NDA ministers and MPs, are expected to attend the meeting.
BJP MP Tejasvi Surya spoke in support of the Motion of Thanks in the Lok Sabha, defending the government’s policies and leadership. His remarks set the tone for the ruling party’s stance during the debate, particularly in countering opposition allegations on economic management and national interest issues.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi is scheduled to deliver his reply to the Motion of Thanks on February 4, a moment keenly awaited across party lines. His address will conclude nearly 18 hours of debate and is expected to respond to opposition criticism on governance, national security, and economic policy raised during the session.
After a day marked by sharp confrontations and repeated disruptions, Parliament is set to resume today following its adjournment on February 2. Both the Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha are expected to witness intense proceedings, with political focus firmly on the government’s response to the Motion of Thanks and the fallout from the unpublished memoir controversy. Follow this blog to get all the latest updates.