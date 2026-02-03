The Lok Sabha is set to resume today after a day of intense debate over Rahul Gandhi’s reference to ex-Army chief’s unpublished memoir with India-China claims. All eyes are on the upcoming proceedings as Prime Minister Narendra Modi is scheduled to deliver his much-anticipated reply the next day to the Motion of Thanks on February 4. A total of 18 hours has been allocated for the discussion, culminating in the Prime Minister’s reply on February 4.

NDA Parliamentary Meeting Underway

The NDA leaders on Tuesday felicitated the Prime Minister at the Parliamentary party meet for the historic India-US trade deal and the massive cut in US reciprocal tariffs. The celebration followed Modi’s success in finalising a trade deal with US President Donald Trump.

Earlier, Trump had said that the US and India “have agreed to a trade deal”, under which Washington agreed to cut the reciprocal tariff from 25 per cent to 18 per cent “out of friendship and respect” for Prime Minister Modi.

Heated exchanges over ‘Unpublished Memoirs’

Meanwhile, the Lok Sabha witnessed heated scenes after Leader of the Opposition Rahul Gandhi referred to unpublished memoirs of former Army Chief M M Naravane while criticising the government over the India–China standoff. Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and Home Minister Amit Shah objected, saying an unpublished book cannot be quoted in the House. As Rahul Gandhi continued speaking, BJP MPs protested, leading to repeated disruptions for about 30 minutes. Amid the chaos, the Speaker adjourned the House.

Earlier, Congress MP Manickam Tagore had moved an adjournment motion seeking a discussion on Prime Minister Modi’s alleged reference in the Epstein files, but the Speaker rejected all such motions.

In the Rajya Sabha, BJP MP C Sadanandan Master moved the motion to thank the President, which was seconded by BJP MP Medha Vishram Kulkarni. During the day, three papers were also tabled in the Upper House, related to the Ministry of Mines, the Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs, and the Ministry of Minority Affairs.

Budget session 2026 timeline: Key dates

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman is expected to reply to the discussion on February 11. At an all-party meeting held on January 27, opposition parties had demanded debates on several issues, including the restoration of MGNREGA, the ongoing special intensive revision of electoral rolls, and the UGC controversy.

The Budget session will have 30 sittings spread over 65 days and will conclude on April 2. Parliament will break for a recess on February 13 and meet again on March 9, allowing Standing Committees to review the Demands for Grants of various ministries and departments.

Live Updates