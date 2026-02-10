Parliament Debate on Union Budget 2026 LIVE: BJP MP Nishikant Dubey has said that he has filed a substantive motion in Parliament seeking cancellation of Rahul Gandhi’s membership. He said there is no move to bring a privilege motion against the Leader of the Opposition but he did confirm submitting the substantive motion.

Dubey said his motion lists allegations that Rahul Gandhi has had links with organisations such as the Soros Foundation, Ford Foundation and USAID. He also referred to Gandhi’s visits to countries including Thailand, Cambodia, Vietnam and the United States, and claimed there were connections with forces working against India.

The BJP leader has demanded that Rahul Gandhi’s membership in Parliament be cancelled. He has also called for a lifetime ban on Gandhi from contesting elections.

What is a substantive motion?

A substantive motion is a formal proposal placed before the House for discussion and decision. It can be used in serious matters, such as a no-confidence motion or even an impeachment against a person holding a high public office.

Before it is accepted, the House debates whether it can be taken up. The member who moves the motion must clearly present the reasons and provide grounds for the charges mentioned. Once admitted, the House discusses the issue and takes a decision.

Congress MP Imran Masood reacted to the motion moved against Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi, saying that if the government has decided to bring such a motion, it must also be prepared to listen to the Opposition’s side.

He said large portions of the Leader of Opposition’s speech were being removed and questioned why the Opposition was not being allowed to respond. Masood also asked what was considered unparliamentary about referring to the Epstein files, calling it a serious and important matter that deserved discussion.

