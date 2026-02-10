Parliament Debate on Union Budget 2026 LIVE: BJP MP Nishikant Dubey has said that he has filed a substantive motion in Parliament seeking cancellation of Rahul Gandhi’s membership. He said there is no move to bring a privilege motion against the Leader of the Opposition but he did confirm submitting the substantive motion.
Dubey said his motion lists allegations that Rahul Gandhi has had links with organisations such as the Soros Foundation, Ford Foundation and USAID. He also referred to Gandhi’s visits to countries including Thailand, Cambodia, Vietnam and the United States, and claimed there were connections with forces working against India.
The BJP leader has demanded that Rahul Gandhi’s membership in Parliament be cancelled. He has also called for a lifetime ban on Gandhi from contesting elections.
What is a substantive motion?
A substantive motion is a formal proposal placed before the House for discussion and decision. It can be used in serious matters, such as a no-confidence motion or even an impeachment against a person holding a high public office.
Before it is accepted, the House debates whether it can be taken up. The member who moves the motion must clearly present the reasons and provide grounds for the charges mentioned. Once admitted, the House discusses the issue and takes a decision.
Congress MP Imran Masood reacted to the motion moved against Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi, saying that if the government has decided to bring such a motion, it must also be prepared to listen to the Opposition’s side.
He said large portions of the Leader of Opposition’s speech were being removed and questioned why the Opposition was not being allowed to respond. Masood also asked what was considered unparliamentary about referring to the Epstein files, calling it a serious and important matter that deserved discussion.
Keep watching this space for live updates on the Parliament Session today:
Parliament Budget Session 2026 LIVE: 'It shows that Congress is no longer Gandhi-vadi,' Shehzad Poonawala
Reacting to a video shared by Union Minister Kiren Rijiju, BJP spokesperson Shehzad Poonawala described it as disturbing and said it exposes the conduct of Congress leaders. He alleged that the Congress party has moved away from Gandhian values and instead adopted what he called a culture of chaos and abuse. Referring to the incident, he claimed that around 25 MPs were seen shouting at the Speaker, threatening him and making offensive gestures.
Poonawala further accused the Congress of placing family interests above the Constitution, blaming what he described as Rahul Gandhi’s sense of entitlement and emergency-style thinking. He said the party was disrespecting constitutional posts and institutions.
He also claimed that people do not trust what he termed Rahul Gandhi’s politics of confrontation and disorder. According to him, in order to shift attention from what he called failures and misleading claims, particularly in connection with General Naravane’s book, Rahul Gandhi was targeting constitutional institutions and disrupting parliamentary proceedings. Poonawala added that such actions go against parliamentary rules and disrespect the Constitution framed by B.R. Ambedkar.
Parliament Budget Session 2026 LIVE: Hardeep Singh Puri lashes out at Rahul Gandhi | Video
Parliament Budget Session 2026 LIVE: Rahul Gandhi shares message for Trump - 'You're going to talk to us as an equal'
"President Trump, if you want access to this data, then please understand that you are going to talk to us as an equal. You're not going to talk to us as if we are your servants. Second thing we would say is Mr Trump, please understand that our energy security is our energy security. No matter what happens, we are going to protect our energy security. The third thing we would say is, President Trump, we understand that you have a voter base, an agricultural voter base. We understand that you need to protect your farmers, but we will also protect our farmers," Gandhi said.
Parliament Budget Session 2026 LIVE: Govt mulls privilege notice against Rahul Gandhi
Union Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju has indicated plans to file a priviledge motion against Rahul Gandhi.
"He has made a serious allegation against Minister Hardeep Singh Puri without giving any notice. It is a serious breach of privilege. We will file the necessary notice with the Speaker. LoP did not make any useful substantive contribution to the Budget Discussion. He was only making wild allegations," he alleged.
Rijiju also slammed Congress for questioning the absence of Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman and cited a delay by Gandhi.
"I told him to be present in the House when the Finance Minister replies to the Budget at 5 PM today. After his speech, he immediately went out of the House. The rule is that once a members makes his speech, he cannot leave the House immediately after his speech is over," the Union Minister added.
Parliament Budget Session 2026 LIVE: 'Are you not ashamed of selling Bharat Mata?'
Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi on Wednesday alleged that the government has "sold Bharat Mata" through the India-US interim trade deal and that it was a "wholesale surrender" with India's energy security handed over to America and farmers' interests compromised.
"You have sold India. Are you not ashamed of selling India? You have sold our mother, Bharat Mata," he alleged.
Parliament Budget Session 2026 LIVE: 'Door opened to crush our poor farmers' - Rahul Gandhi on 'disgraceful' US trade deal
Parliament Budget Session 2026 LIVE: Rahul Gandhi slams India-US trade deal - 'No PM would sign unless...'
"The point is that I do not believe that any Indian Prime Minister, including PM Modi, would sign such a deal (India-US trade deal) unless there was a chokehold on him. We have been buckled on tariffs, we have handed out our data, given up control over digital trade rules, no data localisation, free data flow to the USA, a limit on digital tax, no source code disclosure, and a 20-year tax holiday," he told the Parliament
Gandhi insisted that the "most valuable asset" of India had been handed over.
"Our farmers have been left to the mercy of mechanised massive American farms.Our textiles have been wiped out. Bangladesh is now going to wipe out our textile industry, our energy security has been handed over, we can't buy oil from whom we want to buy oil from. Now I don't believe any Indian Prime Minister would do this," Gandhi reiterated.
Parliament Budget Session 2026 LIVE: Rijiju in LS
Congress weakened the nation till 2014; now unhappy with India's progress: Parliamentary Affairs Minister Rijiju in LS
Parliament Budget Session 2026 LIVE: Rijiju slams LoP
Narendra Modi strongest prime minister of this country: Union Minister Kiren Rijiju counters Rahul Gandhi in LS.
Parliament Budget Session 2026 LIVE: Rahul Gandhi slams govt
You have sold India; are you not ashamed of selling India: Rahul Gandhi slams govt over India-US interim trade deal.
Parliament Budget Session 2026 LIVE: LoP on India-US trade deal
In the Parliament, Lok Sabha LoP and Congress MP Rahul Gandhi says, "If the INDIA alliance was negotiating with President Trump. I will tell you what we would say. The first thing we would say is President Trump, the most important thing in this equation is Indian data. You want to protect your dollar? We are your friends. We appreciate you. We want to help you protect your dollar. But please remember that if you want to protect your dollar, the biggest asset that can protect your dollar is lying with the Indian people."
Parliament Budget Session 2026 LIVE: Rahul Gandhi salms Budget 2026
We need to protect our people, data, food supply and energy system: Rahul Gandhi in LS during discussion on Budget. He also said, Budget recognises energy and finance are being weaponised but nothing in budget that looks into this.
PM Modi and NSA stated that era of war is over but we are moving into the era of war: Rahul Gandhi.
End of govt-oppn logjam, Lok Sabha takes up discussion on Budget
Signalling the end of the gridlock between the treasury and the opposition benches, Lok Sabha on Tuesday afternoon took up discussion on the Union Budget, which had been held up for days over the opposition's demand that Rahul Gandhi be allowed to speak on a variety of issues.
Lok Sabha Speaker steps aside until no-confidence motion is resolved: Report
Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla has decided to step aside from office until the no confidence motion submitted by Opposition MPs is resolved, the Indian Express reported quoting sources.
Parliament Budget Session 2026 LIVE - Speaker has ignored the Oppositon and rights of the Opposition, says AAP MP Malvinder Kang
AAP MP Malvinder Kang said that the Speaker has "ignored the Oppositon and rights of the Opposition". "We support the motion moved by the Opposition. "If the Opposition were allowed to speak during the debate on the motion of thanks on the president's speech, then things would not have come to this. It is the first time the PM has not spoken at the President's address. I request the government to allow the Opposition to speak, as it has the responsibility to run the House," he told news agency ANI.
Parliament Budget Session 2026 LIVE - PM Modi was not in the chair: Congress MP Manickam Tagore
Congress MP Manickam Tagore accused Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju of not allowing the Parliament to function. "The video clearly shows that the Prime Minister was not in the chair. If the PM were there, the MPs would have protested in the well of the House. We are pained that the Leader of the Opposition is not allowed to speak by the Parliamentary Affairs Minister. He forces the Speaker to deny the right to speak to the Opposition," he said.
Parliament Budget Session 2026 LIVE: Opposition submits no-confidence motion against Om Birla
Congress MP Gaurav Gogoi said the opposition submitted a notice for a no-confidence motion at 1.14 pm under Rule 94C of the Lok Sabha’s rules and procedures. He said this step was taken after repeated objections to the way proceedings in the House have been handled.
Gogoi said the motion against Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla has the backing of around 119 MPs. Congress leaders said the number of signatories shows wide support from the opposition and points to growing concern over alleged bias, lack of speaking opportunities, and frequent disruptions during the session.
Parliament Budget Session 2026 LIVE: Lok Sabha adjourned til 2 pm amid Opposition protests
The Lok Sabha has been adjourned till 2 pm as Opposition protests took over the House. Congress MP said that the BJP was giving some other twist to "right to protest". He added that there was no plan to "gherao" PM Modi in the Parliament and the facts have been misrepresented.
Parliament Budget Session 2026 LIVE: 'Ugly scenes if we did not stop Congress MPs'- Rijiju slams Opposition
Kiren Rijiu slammed the Opposition in the Parliament today. "Opposition shouldn't lower dignity of the House," he said. He then also released a new video fotage of Congress women MPs surrounding the PM's seat in the Lok Sabha with banners. Rijiju added that the scene inside the House would have turned ugly had "we not stopped Congress MPs".
Parliament Budget Session 2026 LIVE: Opposition to submit no-confidence motion against Speaker Om Birla
The Opposition MPs are expected to submit no-confidence motion against speaker Om Birla in the pArliament today after 1 pm. The standoff between the government and Opoositon continues over Rahul Gandhi's speech on Naravane's memoir.
Speaking to the media on Tuesday outside the Parliament, Opposition leader Rahul Gandhi said that if Penguin has claimed to never published the book, then either the publishing house is lying or ex-army chief is. He then went on to add that he personally beleived Naravane's side.
Parliament Budget Session 2026 LIVE: Jairam Ramesh draws parallel to 1954 Lok Sabha session
Taking to his X account, Congress leader Jairam Ramesh recalled an incident from December 18, 1954, when the Lok Sabha took up a motion moved by the Opposition to remove the Speaker. As the debate began, then Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru made an unusual request to the House. He pointed out that two hours had been set aside for the discussion and suggested that, in this case, the Opposition should be given more speaking time than the government. Nehru said the ruling side did not want to dominate the debate and would keep its own remarks brief, allowing the opposition to speak at length.
Ramesh noted that this happened in the first Lok Sabha, when the Congress had an overwhelming majority with 364 of the 489 seats, and the opposition lacked strong or prominent leaders. He said this showed the spirit in which Nehru ran Parliament, by listening, adjusting and giving space to differing views. According to Ramesh, that tradition has steadily weakened over time, leaving today’s Parliament far removed from what it once was.
Parliament Budget Session 2026 LIVE: 'Read the book first' - Congress MP Imran Masood speaks on concerns regarding Naravane's book
Ahead of the Parliament Budget Session on Tuesday, Congress MP Imran Masood said that the case around ex-Army Chief Naravane's book is not the main concern. "What concerns us most is its content. Read the book first, and then conduct an enquir into what he has written," Masood said.
Parliament Budget Session 2026 LIVE: Opposition may move a no-confidence motion against Om Birla
Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Sanjay Raut said the opposition may move a no-confidence motion against Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla if the situation in the House does not improve. He said that when the Lok Sabha met on Monday, the Speaker did not cooperate with the opposition.
Raut added that the opposition will make another attempt on Tuesday. If Om Birla continues to act in the same manner and does not agree to their demands, the opposition will be left with no option but to bring a no-confidence motion against him. He said a formal notice would be given today.
Parliament Budget Session 2026 LIVE: Both Houses to hold discussion on Union BUdget 2026-27
Both Houses of Parliament are set to hold a general discussion on the Union Budget 2026–27 on Tuesday. In the Rajya Sabha, the Budget debate will continue, while the Lok Sabha is expected to begin its discussion after days of deadlock between the opposition and the ruling parties.
On Monday, the Rajya Sabha had already started debating the Budget. Opening the discussion, former finance minister and Congress leader P Chidambaram criticised the government, saying the Budget was overly cautious, ignored the lessons of the past year and would soon be forgotten.
Congress leader Randeep Singh Surjewala, who also took part in the debate, said the Budget has let down villages, farmers and weaker sections. He claimed farmers’ interests were compromised under the India-US trade deal.
Parliament Budget Session Live: BJP women MPs write to Om Birla
The women MPs from BJP have written to Speaker Om Birla urging him to take strict action against the Opposition MPs who committed 'heinous acts' within the House premises ahead of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's reply on Motion of Thanks.
BJP’s women MPs have written a letter to Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla urging him to take strongest possible action under the rules, against the opposition MPs who have committed 'heinous acts' within the precincts of the House and 'brought disrepute to our democratic institutions'… pic.twitter.com/fjY6s4uWgD
BJP’s women MPs have written a letter to Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla urging him to take strongest possible action under the rules, against the opposition MPs who have committed 'heinous acts' within the precincts of the House and 'brought disrepute to our democratic institutions'… pic.twitter.com/fjY6s4uWgD— Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) February 10, 2026
Parliament Budget Session Live: Will Rahul Gandhi speak today?
Rahul Gandhi, the Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha and Congress MP, said on Monday that he had reached an agreement with Speaker Om Birla. He claimed that the Speaker had allowed him to bring up issues connected to the memoir written by former Army Chief General MM Naravane. Rahul Gandhi added that after he presents these points, the House will then hold a full discussion on the subject. So, as per what he says, Gandhi will be speaking in the Parliament today.