Parliament proceedings hit as din mars Budget session’s first week, will Rajya Sabha, Lok Sabha function smoothly today?

Parliament Budget Session Live: As the Budget Session resumed on March 13, the Parliament didn’t witness a single day of the proceedings going smoothly. Amid ruckus in the House by the Opposition and Treasury benches over the demand for JPC probe in the Adani issue an apology from Rahul Gandhi for his remarks in London respectively, both the Lok Sabha and the Rajya Sabha were adjourned on all days. On Friday, the Congress came down heavily at the Centre alleging that the live proceedings of the Lok Sabha of the Budget Session of the Parliament were “muted”, and questioned the functioning of democracy.

Proceedings on Sansad TV for Lok Sabha mainly were inaudible for the nearly 20 minutes the House met. Parliament sources had said news agency PTI that it resulted from a ‘technical glitch’. Congress leaders Rahul Gandhi, Sonia Gandhi, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and several other Union ministers were present in the House on Friday. Meanwhile, BJP national president JP Nadda hit out at Rahul Gandhi saying he has become a permanent part of the “anti-nationalist toolkit”.

Parliament Budget Session: The Rajya Sabha and Lok Sabha were adjourned on Friday, amid ruckus in both the Houses.

Parliament Budget Session: Notices given in Lok Sabha Congress MP Manish Tewari gives adjournment motion notice in Lok Sabha demanding discussion on "essence, substance and spirit of Freedom of Speech accorded to Members of Parliament under Article 105 of the Constitution." Congress MP Manickam Tagore gives adjournment motion notice in Lok Sabha to discuss the "government's failure in constituting a Joint Parliamentary Committee (JPC) to investigate Adani Group issue." (ANI) 09:57 (IST) 20 Mar 2023 Parliament Budget Session: Notices given in Rajya Sabha Congress Rajya Sabha MP Pramod Tiwari gives suspension of business notice under rule 267 to discuss the "need to constitute a JPC to investigate the govt's role in promoting business interests of Adani Group." Congress MP Ranjeet Ranjan gives a suspension of business Notice in Rajya Sabha under rule 267 to discuss " the Government's failure to constitute a Joint Parliamentary Committee (JPC) to investigate the charges of corporate fraud." Congress MP Shaktisinh Gohil give a suspension of business notice under Rule 267 in Rajya Sabha to discuss "on what grounds Kiran Patel was provided with a Z+ security cover and was allowed to go to areas where civilians are not allowed to visit." (ANI) 09:55 (IST) 20 Mar 2023 Parliament Budget Session: Both Houses to meet today Following adjournments of the Lok Sabha and the Rajya Sabha on Friday, the Houses will meet today.