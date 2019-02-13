Parliament LIVE: In final speech in Lok Sabha, PM says have Mulayam’s blessings to continue development agenda

parliament LIVE Updates: PM Modi says country’s confidence at all-time high

Parliament Budget Session Live Updates: In his final speech in the 16th Lok Sabha ahead of the polls, Prime Minister Narendra Modi thanked Samajwadi Party patriarch Mulayan Singh Yadav for his appreciations. PM Modi said that he will have Mulayam’s blessings to continue his development agenda. Earlier, Mulayam surprised everyone in the Lok Sabha when he praised PM Modi and said that he wants to see Narendra Modi in the office for second term. His remark invited applause from the BJP benches with PM Modi smiling and greeting Mulayam with folded hands.

Mulayam’s praise for Modi comes at a time when opposition leaders have come together at Jantar Mantar in Delhi for Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal’s ‘Remove Dictatorship, Save Democracy Rally’.

Meanwhile, when Congress president Rahul Gandhi was asked about Mulayam’s remark, he replied: “I disagree with him. But Mulayam Singh Yadav Ji has a role in politics and I respect his opinion.”

Earlier today, the CAG report on Rafale deal was tabled in Rajya Sabha by the Modi government. The report revealed that NDA’s Rafale deal was cheaper than what the Congress-led UPA had negotiated in 2017. Meanwhile, the controversial Citizenship (amendment) Bill and Triple Talaq Bill are set to lapse on June 3 as they could not be passed in the Rajya Sabha which adjourned sine die on Wednesday.