Parliament LIVE: In final speech in Lok Sabha, PM says have Mulayam’s blessings to continue development agenda

Parliament Budget Session Live Updates: In his final speech in the 16th Lok Sabha ahead of the polls, Prime Minister Narendra Modi thanked Samajwadi Party patriarch Mulayan Singh Yadav for his appreciations. PM Modi said that he will have Mulayam’s blessings to continue his development agenda. Earlier, Mulayam surprised everyone in the Lok Sabha when he praised PM Modi and said that he wants to see Narendra Modi in the office for second term. His remark invited applause from the BJP benches with PM Modi smiling and greeting Mulayam with folded hands.
Mulayam’s praise for Modi comes at a time when opposition leaders have come together at Jantar Mantar in Delhi for Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal’s ‘Remove Dictatorship, Save Democracy Rally’.
Meanwhile, when Congress president Rahul Gandhi was asked about Mulayam’s remark, he replied: “I disagree with him. But Mulayam Singh Yadav Ji has a role in politics and I respect his opinion.”
Earlier today, the CAG report on Rafale deal was tabled in Rajya Sabha by the Modi government. The report revealed that NDA’s Rafale deal was cheaper than what the Congress-led UPA had negotiated in 2017. Meanwhile, the controversial Citizenship (amendment) Bill and Triple Talaq Bill are set to lapse on June 3 as they could not be passed in the Rajya Sabha which adjourned sine die on Wednesday.
PM Modi said that the world today is discussing the issue of global warming and India has made an effort for the formation of the International Solar Alliance to combat this problem. "This House passed the laws to fight the menace of black money and corruption. This House also passed the GST bill," he said.
PM Modi said that people will be proud of this 16th Lok Sabha as it saw the highest number of women members elected to the House. "44 first time women MPs were time elected to the Lok Sabha," he said.
Speaking on the floor of the Lok Sabha on the last of the 16the Lok Sabha, PM Narendra Modi said that country's self-confidence is at an all time high. "I think this is a very good sign because such confidence gives boost to development," he said.
Speaking on the floor of the Lok Sabha, Samajwadi Party leader Mulayam Singh Yadav said that he wants to see Narendra Modi as Prime Minister for second term. "PM Modi has done good work and nobody can raise a finger against him. I congratulate him for for efforts take everyone with him," he said. As soon as Mulayam made his statement, PM Modi smiled and folded his hands in gratitude for the words of appreciation by Mulayam Singh Yadav.
Rajya Sabha Deputy Speaker Harivansh said that if discussions are not held on the important issues in the House of Elders then it reflects on the health of the democracy. "The MPs in this session couldn't reach a consensus to discuss issues, it was disappointing," he said.
Former Madhya Pradesh CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan slammed Congress president Rahul Gandhi for misleading the nation on Rafale deal. He said, "If someone has to be given a tag of 'mahajhootha' or an award for it then he will be the first contender. He has no shame. The way he had lied in Rafale matter, all his facts and documents are turning out to be false."
The contentious Citizenship (amendment) Bill and the one on banning triple talaq are set to lapse on June 3 when the term of the present Lok Sabha ends as they could not be passed in the Rajya Sabha which adjourned sine die on Wednesday. The Budget session was the last Parliament session of the present government.
In a big relief to Modi government, the Rajya Sabha on Wednesday passed the motion of thanks to President Ram Nath Kovind’s address on its last working day without any debate. CLICK HERE TO READ MORE
The Rajya Sabha was on Monday adjourned sine die after it passed some Bills including Interim Budget and Finance Bill for 2019-20 without debate. The Citizenship Bill and Triple Talaq Bill were not taken up sue to uproar, meaning the two Bills will lapse in the coming days. Both the Bills have sailed through the Lok Sabha but were pending before the Rajya Sabha where NDA was short of majority.
Senior BJP leader Arun Jaitley Wednesday said the lies of the Congress and opposition parties stand exposed by the CAG report on Rafale, which reaffirms the dictum that truth shall prevail.
Rajya Sabha passes Interim Budget 2019-20, Appropriation bills without debate. The House also cleared the Finance Bill without discussion. Today is the last day of Budget Session. The Modi government will also table the Citizenship Bill and Triple Talaq Bill in Rajya Sabha for its assent.
The CAG report on Rafale deal said that the delivery schedule of the first 18 Rafale aircraft is better than the one proposed in the 126 aircraft deal, by five months.
The Lok Sabha was adjourned till noon amid noisy protests by the opposition parties. The Congress MPs are protesting inside the Parliament premises over Rafale deal. Todya is the last day of the Budget session. The Question Hour lasted barely for five minutes in the Lok Sabha.
Rajya Sabha proceedings adjourned till noon after uproar by opposition parties over various issues.Earlier, the governent tabled the CAG report on Rafale deal in the Upper House.
According to news agency ANI, the CAG report said that Indian government managed to save 17.08% money for the India Specific Enhancements in the 36 Rafale contract.
Congress MPs including its president Rahul Gandhi are protesting inside the Parliament over Rafale deal. The Congress has claimed that PM Narendra Modi was directly involved in the deal and accused him of graft.
The 141-page CAG report said that the NDA's Rafale deal is cheaper than what the UPA had negotiated. According to television reports, the NDA's deal is 2.86% cheaper not 9% as claimed by the ministers.
The CAG report on IAF's capital acquisitions have been tabled in the Rajya Sabha. The 141-page report also includes the details about Rafale deal signed between India and France.
UPA chairperson Sonia Gandhi addresses the joint meeting of the Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha Congress Parliamentary Party in Parliament. Congress president Rahul Gandhi was also present in the meeitng.
Andhra Pradesh's Telugu Desam Party (TDP) MPs are protesting inside the premises of Parliament against the Central government's denial of special status to the souther state.
Trinamool Congress MPs protest wearing black clothes against the Modi government in the Parliament premises.
Congress Parliamentary Party's general body meeting is underway in Delhi. The meetinf is attended by Congress president Rahul Gandhi, UPA chairperson Sonia Gandhi, former PM Manmohan Singh, party leader Mallikarjun Kharge and others.
Congress leader Mallikarjun Kharge said that today the opposition will come to know what is in the CAG report. "But they have already told Supreme Court what their intention is, in a sealed envelope. On its basis, they said in SC that there's no scam in prices. You can see that they (centre) are prejudiced who have already made a decision, so this report holds no value. Secondly, there is a conflict of interest. The man who was then a negotiator is now preparing the report."
Congress president Rahul Gandhi will address the media later on Wednesday on the CAG report on Rafale deal. "I will be doing a press conference later in detail," he told reporters when asked about CAG report to be presented in Parliament today.
BJP's key ally Janata Dal (United) had sent a delegation to Assam and said all its six MPs in Rajya Sabha will vote against the legislation. The Shiv Sena too made it clear that it will oppose the bill in Rajya Sabha. The NPP has also threatened to walk out of the NDA on the issue.
Meanwhile, the opposition parties have opposed the listing of Citizenship Bill in Rajya Sabha without consultation. According to a report in The Indian Express, the government has cited a 2016 decision of the Business Advisory Committee of Rajya Sabha when three hours were allocated for a discussion on the Bill. Even if it is taken up and not passed, it will not survive the dissolution of the 16th Lok Sabha in which it was introduced.
According to a report in The Indian Express, the CAG report on IAF is also listed for tabling in Rajya Sabha on Wednesday. The CAG report is expected to have the CAG’s findings on the Rafale deal. Both the Congress and BJP have been attacking each other over the deal.
A day before the term of 16th Lok Sabha comes to an end, Speaker Sumitra Mahajan hosted leaders of various political parties for a lunch. The lunch was hosted for ministers, leaders and chief whips of parties in Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha.