Parliament Budget Session Live: Rahul Gandhi insulted India in London, should apologise before House, says Rajnath Singh

Parliament Budget Session Live: Just minutes after proceedings at both the Houses of Parliament – Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha – began, it was adjourned by the respective Speakers of the Houses. The second leg of the Budget Session of the Parliament resumed on Monday and will continue till April 6. The Session resumed after a month-long recess, which was given to enable department-related Parliamentary Standing Committees to examine the demands for grants and make reports related to ministries or departments. Union Home Minister Amit Shah and defence minister Rajnath Singh arrived at the Parliament for the Budget Session, as Opposition leaders protested against the BJP-led Centre in front of the Mahatma Gandhi statue in Parliament protesting against the Adani-Hindenburg row.

As many as 26 Bills are pending before the Rajya Sabha, and nine Bill are currently waiting for passage at the Lok Sabha.

Live Updates

Budget Session Live: Lok Sabha, Rajya Sabha adjourned till 2 PM, as ruckus ensued in both Houses of Parliament.

11:40 (IST) 13 Mar 2023 Budget Session: Opposition firm on JPC probe into Adani issue https://twitter.com/ANI/status/1635161099124236289 11:33 (IST) 13 Mar 2023 Budget Session Live: ‘Sedition case should be registered against Rahul Gandhi’ “Rahul Gandhi in London said that MPs were not allowed to speak in Parliament. This is an insult to Lok Sabha. The House speaker should take action against him on this statement. A sedition case should be registered against him for insulting our democracy,” Union minister Giriraj Singh said. 11:26 (IST) 13 Mar 2023 Parliament Budget Session Live: Rajya Sabha adjourned till 2 PM. Minutes after proceedings in the Rajya Sabha began, amid sloganeering in the Upper House, it was adjourned, while Leader of Opposition in the Rajya Sabha Mallikarjun Kharge spoke in the House hitting out at the Centre and PM Modi. 11:20 (IST) 13 Mar 2023 Parliament Budget Session Live: Rajnath Singh hits out at Rahul Gandhi “Rahul Gandhi, who is a member of this House, insulted India in London. I demand that his statements should be condemned by all members of this House and he should be asked to apologise before the House,” says defence minister Rajnath Singh in Lok Sabha. 11:18 (IST) 13 Mar 2023 Budget Session live: Welcome to live blog! Welcome to Financial Express Online live blog! Catch all updates on the Parliament Budget Session here.