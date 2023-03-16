Budget Session Live: Ruckus in Lok Sabha, Rajya Sabha, both Houses adjourned till 2 PM

Parliament Budget Session: The Parliament proceedings were disrupted for the third straight day on Wednesday as the political slugfest between the BJP and the Congress over Rahul Gandhi’s remarks in London and the Adani-Hindenburg Research row intensified, with Opposition political leaders hitting the streets. Meanwhile, Gandhi will attend the Budget Session today and is likely to speak over the remarks made in London, reported ANI.

Congress MP Manish Tewari has given an adjournment motion notice in Lok Sabha, to have a discussion on “the essence, substance and spirit of Freedom of Speech accorded to the MPs under Article 105 of the Constitution”, while AAP Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Singh has yet again given a suspension of business notice demanding JPC probe in Adani issue. Congress Rajya Sabha MP Pramod Tiwari gave suspension of business notice under Rule 267 on Adani stocks issue.

On Wednesday, the BJP escalated its offensive against Rahul Gandhi over his remarks about democracy in India, saying the grand-old party has been brought to “political perish” by the people. Meanwhile, the Congress accused the government of “undermining and weakening” democracy in the country by stalling Parliament to save a businessman. The Congress along with several other opposition parties also took out a protest march from Parliament House to hand over a complaint to the Enforcement Directorate on the Adani issue. However, they were stopped by the police at Vijay Chowk.

11:06 (IST) 16 Mar 2023 Budget Session: Lok Sabha adjourned till 2 PM As Speaker Om Birla started proceedings of the Lok Sabha House, members of the House raised slogans and stormed the well of the House. Even as the Speaker constantly asked members to not disrupt House proceedings, leaders didn't relent, leading to the House adjournment till 2 PM. 10:57 (IST) 16 Mar 2023 Budget Session: PM Modi holds discussion with top ministers PM Narendra Modi holds a meeting with his top ministers including Rajnath Singh, Piyush Goyal, Anurag Thakur, Kiren Rijiu and Pralhad Joshi, in Parliament. 10:56 (IST) 16 Mar 2023 Budget Session: Opposition parties meet at Kharge's office. Leaders from like-minded opposition parties meet at the office of Mallikarjun Kharge in Parliament. 10:28 (IST) 16 Mar 2023 Parliament Budget Session: 'They are trying to spoil Rahul Gandhi's image' "Each day the leaders of the ruling party disrupt the parliament proceedings but put the blame for it on the opposition. In view of Karnataka polls, as a part of a conspiracy, they're trying to spoil Rahul Gandhi's image. If Modi govt has the courage, then it should give permission to hold a debate in Parliament on RG's speech. We will prove who is against the country. It's not Rahul Gandhi, but this Modi govt," says Congress MP AR Chowdhury. 10:15 (IST) 16 Mar 2023 Budget Session: No question of apologising, says Kharge "It's their conspiracy to not let the Parliament run and ignore our demand for a JPC probe in the Adani issue. They don't want to discuss issues of unemployment & inflation. Earlier on numerous occasions, Modi Ji spoke against India abroad. There is no question of apologising," says Mallikarjun Kharge. 10:13 (IST) 16 Mar 2023 Budget Session: Congress demands discussion on Adani issue Congress MP Manickam Tagore gives adjournment motion notice in Lok Sabha over Adani issue. Ranjeet Ranjan, Congress MP gives suspension of business notice in Rajya Sabha under Rule 267 and demands discussion on "Govt failure in constituting a JPC to investigate the serious charges of corporate fraud, political corruption, stock market manipulation and financial mismanagement against the Adani group". 10:12 (IST) 16 Mar 2023 Budget Session: Rahul Gandhi must apologise, demands Rijiju "Rahul Gandhi must apologise for what he said in his London seminar. He has insulted our democracy, judiciary and nation. We must our raise voice against those who speak against our nation," Kiren Rijiju adds. 10:09 (IST) 16 Mar 2023 Budget Session: 'We can't be quiet,' says Kiren Rijiju "If Rahul Gandhi says something and Congress gets into trouble because of that, we have nothing to do with it. But if he defames our country, then as the citizens of this country, we can't be quiet," says Kiren Rijiju. 09:59 (IST) 16 Mar 2023 Parliament Budget Session: Rahul Gandhi to attend Parliament today Congress MP Rahul Gandhi will be attending the Budget Session of Parliament today. He is likely to speak to the media about the controversy over his remarks made in London.