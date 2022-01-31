Parliament Live Updates: Budget Session kicks off, Oppn plans to corner govt over Pegasus

Live

Parliament Budget Session Live: The Session gains significance as it comes just days ahead of the Assembly elections in five poll-bound states, including the politically crucial Uttar Pradesh

The Budget Session of the Parliament will kick off today with Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman presenting the Economic Survey 2021-2022. The Session gains significance as it comes just days ahead of the Assembly elections in five poll-bound states, including the politically crucial Uttar Pradesh, which are seen as a litmus test for the BJP-led central government.

Meanwhile, the Opposition plans to corner the Modi government over the Pegasus snooping allegations, the issues of farmers and the border row with China. While the upper house will sit from 10 AM to 3 PM, the lower house will sit from 4 PM to 9 PM. The Lok Sabha will take up the discussion on the Motion of Thanks on the President’s Address from Wednesday and Prime Minister Narendra Modi is expected to reply to the debate on February seven.