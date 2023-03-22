Parliament deadlock LIVE: No end to impasse as Centre, Opposition trade charges, V-P to meet floor leaders tomorrow

As the impasse in Parliament entered the seventh straight day, the BJP and the Congress traded barbs on Tuesday with the ruling party terming Rahul Gandhi as a “present-day Mir Jafar of Indian polity” and the Opposition party hitting back, dubbing the saffron outfit members as “Jaichands”. With the BJP and opposition parties accusing each other of paralysing Parliament and escalating the slugfest, attempts to break the deadlock by Rajya Sabha chairman Jagdeep Dhankhar and Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla failed to yield any results. Dhankhar has scheduled another meeting of floor leaders of various parties at 10 AM on March 23.

Both houses of Parliament have failed to transact any significant business ever since the start of the second leg of the Budget Session on March 13 except on Tuesday when amid the din caused by opposition members the Lok Sabha passed a Rs 1.118 lakh crore budget for 2023-24 for the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir.

The Lok Sabha and the Rajya Sabha will not have a sitting on Wednesday and will reconvene on March 23.

Live Updates

09:58 (IST) 22 Mar 2023 Parliament Budget Session Live: Welcome to live blog! Hello readers! Welcome to Financial Express Online live blog! Catch all the live updates on the Parliament Budget Session here.