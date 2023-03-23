Parliament Budget Session Live: Proceedings at Lok Sabha, Rajya Sabha to begin shortly, Jagdeep Dhankar calls for meeting of floor leaders

Budget Session Live: Proceedings at the Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha will begin shortly at 11 AM on Wednesday. Rajya Sabha Chairman Jagdeep Dhankar called for a meeting of floor leaders of political parties in the Upper House in his chamber to deliberate on securing the orderly functioning of the House. Leader of Opposition in the Rajya Sabha Mallikarjun Kharge said that he will attend the meeting. Meanwhile, leaders from like-minded opposition parties met at the office of Kharge in Parliament to chalk out the strategy for the floor of the House.

Both houses of Parliament have failed to transact any significant business ever since the start of the second leg of the Budget Session on March 13 except on Tuesday when amid the din caused by opposition members the Lok Sabha passed a Rs 1.118 lakh crore budget for 2023-24 for the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir. The Lok Sabha and the Rajya Sabha did not have a sitting on Wednesday due to the festivals of Ugadi, Gudi Padava, Chaitra Sukladi, Cheti Chand, Navreh and Sajibu Cheiraoba.

Live Updates

Parliament Budget Session Live: Proceedings at Lok Sabha, Rajya Sabha to begin at 11 AM.

10:34 (IST) 23 Mar 2023 Parliament Live: Notices in Lok Sabha Congress MP Gaurav Gogoi gives Adjournment motion notice in Lok Sabha and urges “Govt to take immediate steps to stop Mehul Choksi from trying to evade the process of law in India.” Congress MP Manish Tewari gives adjournment motion notice in Lok Sabha to discuss “border situation with China”. (ANI) 10:33 (IST) 23 Mar 2023 Parliament Live: Notices in Rajya Sabha Congress Rajya Sabha MP Pramod Tiwari gives suspension of business notice under rule 267 to discuss the “government's failure in constituting a Joint Parliamentary Committee (JPC) to investigate Adani Group issue.” Congress MP Ranjeet Ranjan has given Suspension of Business Notice in Rajya Sabha under rule 267 to demand discussion on the “Government's questionable role in promoting business interests of the Adani Group.” DMK MP Tiruchi Siva gives Suspension of Business Notice in Rajya Sabha under rule 267 and demands “JPC to investigate Adani Group issue” Congress MP Ranjeet Ranjan has given Suspension of Business Notice in Rajya Sabha under rule 267 to demand discussion on the “Government's questionable role in promoting business interests of the Adani Group.” (ANI) 10:28 (IST) 23 Mar 2023 Budget Session Live: Opposition leaders meet at Kharge’s office https://twitter.com/ANI/status/1638759403452022785 10:27 (IST) 23 Mar 2023 Parliament Budget Session: BJP issues three-line whip BJP has issued a three-line whip to all its Lok Sabha MPs to be present in the House today for passage of important Bills. 10:25 (IST) 23 Mar 2023 Parliament Budget Session: Welcome to live blog! Hello readers! Welcome to Financial Express Online live blog! Catch all live updates on the Budget Session of the Parliament at the Lok Sabha, Rajya Sabha here.