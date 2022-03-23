Parliament Budget Session Live Updates: Opposition to corner government over fuel price hike

Live

Rajya Sabha will take up a general discussion on the Budget of Union Territory of J&K, discussion on the working of the M/o Railways and discussion on the working of the M/o Labour and Employment.

Minister of Tribal Affairs Arjun Munda is likely to introduce a Bill in the Lok Sabha to further amend the Constitution (Scheduled Tribes) Order, 1950 for inclusion of certain communities in the list of Scheduled Tribes in Tripura. Yesterday, the Rajya Sabha witnessed protests over the fuel-price hike and the opposition is likely to mount its attack on the ruling dispensation over the issue.

