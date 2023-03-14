Parliament Budget Session Live: AAP’s Sanjay Singh gives suspension of business notice demanding probe in Adani-Hindenburg row

Parliament Budget Session Live: After the Rajya Sabha and Lok Sabha were adjourned till 11 AM today amid Opposition MPs protest, both the Houses are set to meet today for the Budget Session of the Parliament. The Session resumed on Monday and will continue till April 6, following a month-long recess, and the Houses witnessed uproarious scenes. While the treasury Bench demanded an apology from Congress leader Rahul for his remarks made in London, the Opposition Benches cornered the Centre demanding a probe in the Adani-Hindenburg row as well as the functioning of democracy. After the Rajya Sabha was adjourned, Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge alleged that there was “no rule of law and democracy” in the country under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

On Day 2 of the Budget Session, BRS Rajya Sabha MP K Keshav Rao has given a suspension of business notice under rule 267 and demanded JPC probe into Hindenburg report, and Congress MP Manickam Tagore gives adjournment motion notice in Lok Sabha demanding JPC probe into Hindenburg report. AAP Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Singh gives zero-hour notice over the “misuse of central agencies against opposition leaders”, reported ANI.

10:23 (IST) 14 Mar 2023 Parliament Budget Session: Sonia Gandhi arrives in Parliament Congress MP and UPA chairperson Sonia Gandhi arrives in Parliament on the second day of the second part of the Budget session. 10:15 (IST) 14 Mar 2023 Budget Session: Pramod Tiwari gives suspension of business notice Congress Rajya Sabha MP Pramod Tiwari gives suspension of business notice under rule 267 on Adani stocks issue. Congress Rajya Sabha MP Dr Naseer Hussain has given notice under rule 267 to suspend the proceedings of the House & discuss the "failure of Govt in constituting JPC in the Adani financial fraud case". (ANI) 10:14 (IST) 14 Mar 2023 Parliament Budget Session: Sanjay Singh to give suspension of business notice AAP Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Singh gives suspension of business notice under rule 267 demanding an investigation into the Adani-Hindenburg case and a discussion in the House on this issue. Rajya Sabha MP Pramod Tiwari gives suspension of business notice under rule 267 on Adani stocks issue Congress Lok Sabha MP Manish Tewari gives adjournment motion notice to hold a discussion on "the essence, substance and spirit of Freedom of Speech accorded to Members of Parliament under Article 105 of the Constitution". (ANI) 10:13 (IST) 14 Mar 2023 Parliament Budget Session Live: Supplementary Demands for Grants for J&K Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman to lay on the table of Rajya Sabha a statement showing Supplementary Demands for Grants of Union Territory of Jammy & Kashmir 2022-23.