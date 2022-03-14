Parliament LIVE: Centre to present budget for J-K today, move Constitution Scheduled Tribes Order Amendment Bill

Live

The first part of the Budget session had begun on January 29 with President Ram Nath Kovind’s address to a joint sitting of the Lok Sabha and the Rajya Sabha in the Central Hall of Parliament.

The second part of the Budget Session of the Parliament is set to begin today with the opposition set to corner the government over a range of issues like rising unemployment, a reduction in the interest rate on employees’ provident fund and the evacuation of Indians stranded in war-hit Ukraine.

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman is set to present the budget for Jammu and Kashmir in the Lok Sabha on Monday and it is expected to be taken up for discussion in the post-lunch sitting of the House. The government has also listed the Constitution (Scheduled Tribes) Order (Amendment) Bill for consideration and passing in the Lok Sabha.

Live Updates

10:15 (IST) 14 Mar 2022 Congress demands discussion on Russia-Ukraine conflict Congress MP KC Venugopal gives Suspension of Business notice under Rule 267 in Rajya Sabha, to discuss Russia-Ukraine conflict and its impact, including the education of Indian students returned for the war zone. 09:50 (IST) 14 Mar 2022 Shiv Sena MP Priyanka Chaturvedi gives Zero Hour Submission in Rajya Sabha Shiv Sena MP Priyanka Chaturvedi gives Zero Hour Submission in Rajya Sabha to discuss the depreciating value of the Indian Rupee. 09:22 (IST) 14 Mar 2022 Centre to table Constitution Scheduled Tribes Order Amendment Bill The Centre will table the Constitution (Scheduled Tribes) Order (Amendment) Bill in the Lok Sabha tomorrow. The bill will be moved by Union Tribal Affairs Minister Arjun Munda to seek amendments to the Constitution (Scheduled Tribes) Order, 1950. The Centre has sought for the inclusion of certain communities in the list of Scheduled Tribes in relation to the State of Tripura.