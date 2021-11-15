The Cabinet Committee on Parliament Affairs has recommended that the winter session be held from November 29 to December 23, according to sources. (File/PTI)

The TMC on Monday hinted that the winter session of Parliament is set to be a stormy one, as opposition parties would do all that it takes “to stop India from turning into an elected autocracy”.

The Cabinet Committee on Parliament Affairs has recommended that the winter session be held from November 29 to December 23, according to sources.

Taking to Twitter, TMC Rajya Sabha party leader Derek O’ Brien said, “Two brazen Ordinances extend ED and CBI Director terms from 2ParrotParrot to 5 years ParrotParrotParrotParrotParrot #Parliament Winter Session begins two weeks from now. Be rest assured, Opposition parties will do all it takes to stop India from turning into an elected autocracy.” The party, during the upcoming session, is likely to raise matters such as the Centre’s move to bring ordinances to extend the tenure of CBI and ED directors up to five years.

It may also bring up issues of inflation, farmers’ protest and enhancement of BSF jurisdiction.

TMC’s Lok Sabha leader Sudip Bandopadhyay sought to know why the Centre had to push ordinances when the winter session was in the offing.

“What was the hurry when the winter session of Parliament is likely to begin next week? It (tenure extension of CBI, ED directors) could have been discussed in Parliament. We will raise the matter in the Parliament. Many issues need to be discussed,” he told PTI.

Another senior TMC leader said on condition of anonymity that the floor coordination strategy with other opposition camps will be taken up for discussion during a party meet.

“The Pegasus row will also be raised in Parliament. The government can’t evade dialogue on this issue. But our strategy will be decided during a meeting chaired by our party supremo and parliamentary party chairperson Mamata Banerjee next week. During the meeting, the floor coordination strategies with other opposition parties will also be discussed,” he explained.

The TMC, after its stunning victory in the West Bengal assembly elections earlier this year, is trying to cobble up an opposition unity with an eye on 2024 Lok Sabha polls.