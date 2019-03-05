Why no passport if I have Aadhaar card: Afzal Guru’s son after getting medical scholarship in Turkey

Ghalib revealed that his father would encourage him to pursue medicine as his career when he visited him at the Tihar Jail in Delhi. (ANI)

Ghalib Guru, son of Afzal Guru, has appealed for seeking a passport to fly abroad for education. In a video released by news agency ANI, Ghalib said that he has received a medical scholarship in Turkey and needs a passport to pursue his education. “I appeal that I should get a passport. I also have an Aadhaar card. If I get a passport, I can avail international medical scholarship in Turkey, ” Ghalib said.

Ghalib hit headlines in January last year when he cleared the Jammu and Kashmir State Board Class 12 exam with 88 per cent marks. He had said at that time that the result was a stepping stone in his career and he wished to fulfill his father’s dream of becoming a cardiologist one day. Ghalib revealed that his father would encourage him to pursue medicine as his career when he visited him at the Tihar Jail in Delhi.

Azfal Guru was executed in 2013 for his role in 2001 attack on Indian Parliament. He was found guilty of conspiring and sheltering the militants who attacked Parliament on December 13.

The horrific attack was carried out by five heavily-armed terrorists, allegedly belonging to terror groups Lashkar-e-Taiba and Jaish-e-Mohammed, stormed the complex and opened fire indiscriminately killing nine persons.

The martyrs included five personnel of Delhi Police, a woman Central Reserve Police Force official, two Parliament watch and ward staff and a gardener. A journalist also succumbed to injuries. All five terrorists were shot dead.

The terrorists entered the Parliament complex around 40 minutes after the Parliament was adjourned. There were about 100 members of parliament in the building at the time including the then Home Minister LK Advani. However, all MPs and ministers escaped unhurt. The one-hour long gun battle was broadcast live on news channels.

The attack triggered extensive debate on terrorism and its reach that it even dared to strike such a protected area. However, effective investigations revealed the involvement of four accused namely Afzal Guru, Shaukat Hussain, SAR Geelani, and Navjot Sandhu.

The mercy plea of Afzal Guru, who was sentenced to death in 2002 by a special court and later upheld by the Supreme Court in 2005, was rejected by the then President Pranab Mukherjee on February 3.