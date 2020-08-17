  • MORE MARKET STATS

Fire breaks out at Parliament Annexe building, 7 fire engines at spot

By: |
Published: August 17, 2020 9:04 AM

parliament annexe fireFire at sixth floor of Parliament Annexe building in Central Delhi.

A major fire broke out at the Parliament Annexe building in central Delhi on Monday morning, news agency ANI reported. According to reports, the fire was reported on the sixth floor of the building.

As many as seven fire tenders were rushed to site to douse the flames. The Delhi Fire Service said that a call was received at 7.30 am and immediately several fire tenders were rushed to the Parliament Annexe building.

The fire service suspected that the blaze started following a short-circuit.

Atul Garg, Director, Delhi Fire Service, said  that the fire has been brought under control.

