Parliament all-party meet: We have to cooperate with each other in public interest, says PM Modi to Opposition on House functioning

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Minister Narendra Singh Tomar, Congress Party leader, CPI leader D Raja and other leaders arrive to attend an all-party meeting, ahead of the Winter Session of Assembly, in New Delhi. (PTI photo)

The government and the opposition have to cooperate with each other for the smooth functioning of Parliament which is in the public interest, Prime Minister Narendra Modi told an all-party meet Monday convened ahead of the Winter session. He also assured the opposition that the government was willing to discuss all issues, Parliamentary Affairs Minister Narendra Singh Tomar said quoting the prime minister at the meeting.

The government is also learnt to have suggested that both the Houses could work late to transact important legislative business and discuss important issues. Tomar said the prime minister was of the view that both the government and the opposition have to cooperate in running the House smoothly as it was in the interest of the people.

The minister said Modi also told leaders from various parties that the government is willing to discuss all issues. The Centre will bring a supplementary demands for grants in the session through which it will seek Parliament nod for more expenditure.

According to leader of the opposition in the Rajya Sabha , Ghulam Nabi Azad, the opposition made it clear during the meeting that it will press for a joint parliamentary committee to probe the Rafale jet deal and raise several issues, including the “misuse” of probe agencies and autonomy for RBI.