Parliament adjourned sine die day before of schedule amid continued Oppn protests

Both Houses of the Parliament were on Wednesday adjourned sine die a day ahead of its original schedule, marking the end of the Winter Session of Parliament.

The Lok Sabha had 18 sittings and witnessed the passage of key legislations such as the Farm Laws Repeal Bill and the Election Laws (Amendment) Bill. The session lost 18 hours and 48 minutes to disruption by opposition members on a range of issues such as price rise and Lakhimpur Kheri violence.

Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla said the lower house witnessed record productivity of 204 per cent on December 2.

Meanwhile, the Upper House witnessed several disruptions during the session following the suspension of 12 opposition party members for their “unruly” conduct in the previous session in August.

Rajya Sabha Chairman Venkaiah Naidu said that productivity of the House was much lower than its capability during the Winter Session. “Members should consider whether our performance could have been better. We should all work to create a positive, constructive environment,” he said.