Parli Election Results 2019: Pankaja Munde up against cousin Dhananjay; Verdict out today

Pankaja Munde

Parli Maharashtra Assembly Election Results 2019: Pankaja Munde election result: Currently holding the charge of Rural Development as well as Women and Child Development ministries, Bharatiya Janata Party leader Pankaja Munde is contesting from Parli assembly constituency. Daughter of former Union minister Gopinath Munde she is locked in a fierce battle with NCP’s Dhananjay Munde, who is also her cousin.

She is also the niece of former Union minister Pramod Mahajan and cousin of Rahul Mahajan and Poonam Mahajan. Pankaja has also served as president of BJP’s youth wing Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha (BJYM).

In 2014, the BJP’s state unit had launched “Punha Sangharsh Yatra, which was led by Pankaja. It was in line with the ‘Sangarsh Yatra’, launched by her father in 1995, following which the Shiv Sena-BJP alliance had come to power.

The cousins have also engaged in a war of words, following reports of Dhananjay using foul language against his sister. While Pankaja expressed anguish at the incident, the NCP candidate claimed that the tape was doctored. A case has been filed against unidentified persons. The video had gone viral on the last day of the campaign.

Pankaja has won twice from the constituency. In 2009, she defeated her nearest rival Congress’s Trimbak Patloba Munde by the margin of 36,0162 votes. While she polled 96,922 votes Trimbak earned 60,160 votes. The other candidate in the fray was BSP’s Sanjay Santram Vahvale, who got 3,662 votes.

Both cousins were locked in tough battle in 2014 in the same constituency. That time, Pankaja was able to defeat her cousin by 25,895 votes. While she got 96,904 votes, her cousin bagged 71,009 votes.

A part of Beed Lok Sabha constituency, Parli is an Assembly segment along with Majalgaon, Georai, Ashti, Kaij and Beed. The constituency covers Parli tehsil as well as part of Ambajogai tehsil.