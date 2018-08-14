Parking fee in Delhi: Malls, hospitals to lose licence; here is why

Several malls and hospitals in south Delhi cannot charge parking fee, as they were allowed additional floor area with a condition —that they will allow free parking in basements.

Aiming to check illegal practice of charging parking fee carried out by malls, hospitals, hotels in southern parts of Delhi, the South Delhi Municipal Corporation (SDMC) has decided to cancel licences of accused establishments for violating the norms. The decision was taken during meeting on Monday. “We have been discussing the issue for the past one year. Action was taken, but on the ground, most malls, hospitals and even some hotels are charging parking fee. Why are we not revoking licences that we issue to them?” SDMC standing committee chairperson Shikha Rai wondered. SDMC has earlier sent notices and warnings. However, these have failed to deter authorities concerned.

Several malls and hospitals cannot charge parking fee, as they were allowed additional floor area with a condition —that they will allow free parking in basements. Officials have been directed to prepare a list of such establishments and give them a final warning. If these authorities do not pay heed to the final warning, trade and helath licences will be cancelled. The SDMC issues health licences to eateries or canteens, and general trade licences to shops. “Some malls and hospitals have gone to court against the MCD order. But the court has nowhere said they can continue to charge money till there is a decision on it,” Rai said.

Earlier in In December 2016, a public notice was issued by the SDMC commissioner. The public notice directed malls, office complexes and hospitals not to charge parking fee from public. The matter was again discussed in meetings held in March and October 2017, and the establishments were warned that they would be sealed if they do not comply with the order. Actions were taken against TDI mall in Lajpat Nagar and Moolchand Hospital.

The civic body in late 2015 had banned paid parking at around 75 malls and hospitals falling in the South Delhi Municipal Corporation area following growing complaints of high fees being charged for use of these facilities.