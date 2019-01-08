Pariksha Pe Charcha: PM Narendra Modi to interact with students, teachers on January 29

By: | Published: January 8, 2019 10:12 PM

During the first edition of "Pariksha Pe Charcha" last year, the prime minister interacted with several students from across the country.

Pariksha Pe Charcha, Narendra Modi, students, teachers, MyGov.in, india newsPrime Minister Narendra Modi. (Reuters)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will interact with students, teachers and parents about examinations and related stress on January 29. The government has invited students to register on MyGov.in and participate in the “Pariksha Pe Charcha” contest and get an opportunity to interact with the prime minister at Delhi’s Talkatora stadium.

“The competition is only for students studying from classes 9 to 12, graduate and undergraduate college students, their parents and teachers. Selected participants will have an opportunity to attend an interaction with Prime Minister Narendra Modi,” a senior Human Resource Development Ministry official said.

“The best responses will be featured in prime minister’s interactive session with students scheduled to be held on January 29 at Talkatora stadium,” the official said. During the first edition of “Pariksha Pe Charcha” last year, the prime minister interacted with several students from across the country. Participants will also be able to join the interactive session from across the country and even abroad through video-conference.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE and NSE and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

  1. Home
  2. India News
  3. Pariksha Pe Charcha: PM Narendra Modi to interact with students, teachers on January 29
Advertisement

Stock Market

Advertisement

Focal Point

GST relief for MSMEs: State finance ministers may recommend raising of threshold to Rs 75 lakh
GST: Work in Progress
GST relief for MSMEs: State finance ministers may recommend raising of threshold to Rs 75 lakh
GST reforms: FM signals fewer slabs; main rate between 12% & 18%
GST reforms: FM signals fewer slabs; main rate between 12% & 18%
After Arun Jaitley says moving towards standard GST rate, Chidambaram asks why govt’s goals are changing
After Arun Jaitley says moving towards standard GST rate, Chidambaram asks why govt’s goals are changing
Tata Harrier Review, Test Drive: Hits and Misses of India's most awaited vehicle in 2018
Auto Reviews
Tata Harrier Review, Test Drive: Hits and Misses of India's most awaited vehicle in 2018
2018 Maruti Suzuki Ertiga Review: No Longer a Boring MPV
2018 Maruti Suzuki Ertiga Review: No Longer a Boring MPV
Mahindra Alturas G4 India review: Mahindra flagship SUV drives high on Toyota Fortuner’s turf
Mahindra Alturas G4 India review: Mahindra flagship SUV drives high on Toyota Fortuner’s turf
Train 18 a super hit! Indian Railways asks ICF to make 4 more engine-less Train 18 sets this fiscal year
Train 18 Buzz
Train 18 a super hit! Indian Railways asks ICF to make 4 more engine-less Train 18 sets this fiscal year
Exclusive: Indian Railways rolls out Train 18-like MEMU train for short distance inter-city travel!
Exclusive: Indian Railways rolls out Train 18-like MEMU train for short distance inter-city travel!
Train 18 at 180 kmph! Watch phenomenal video of the engine-less train scorching Indian Railways tracks
Train 18 at 180 kmph! Watch phenomenal video of the engine-less train scorching Indian Railways tracks
Advertisement

TRENDING NOW

Switch to Hindi Edition