Pariksha pe Charcha 2020: Think you can crack PM Modi’s test? Here’s what you need to do

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday announced a unique contest to select students for their participation in his ‘Pariksha pe Charcha’ session scheduled to take place early next year. The contest is open for all students from classes 9 to 12.

Those students who are willing to participate in the competition have to write their responses on any one of the five themes. The content should be of maximum 1,500 characters. The students will also have to submit their question to Hon’ble Prime Minister in a maximum of 500 characters.

‘PPC 2020’ is the third edition of ‘ Pariksha Pe Charcha. It was held in 2018 and 2019 as well. The aim of ‘Pariksha pe Charcha’ event is to to take away the stress of students, who will be appearing for board examinations. The event also gives the successful students an opportunity to meet the Prime Minister and interact with him.

Exams are approaching and so is Pariksha Pe Charcha! Let us keep working together to ensure stress free examinations. Here is a unique contest for student of Classes 9 to 12. The winners will get to attend PPC 2020 early next year! https://t.co/8Ii60TzpBL — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) December 5, 2019

In a tweet, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said, “Exams are approaching and so is Pariksha Pe Charcha! Let us keep working together to ensure stress-free examinations. Here is a unique contest for the student of Classes 9 to 12. The winners will get to attend PPC 2020 early next year!” The Interactive Session with Students is likely to place in the month of January next year.

Themes that students need to focus on

(1) Write a short writeup on the people who you think have played an important role in your academic journey so far. Also, mention what they do and why you are grateful to them.

(2) What are the goals you have set for yourself in the future? What is it that you want to pursue as a career and why?

(3) Do you think our examination system helps in evaluating the true potential of students? Share your suggestions for how an ideal examination system should be.

(4) Our Constitution emphasises upon duties as much as it does on rights. While we need to be aware and alert about our rights, we should also treat our duties similarly. What are the duties that people can inculcate in their daily lives and how? Write and inspire everyone to become more dutiful citizens.

(5) A student’s life is not just about books and studies. It is also about extra-curricular activities, hobbies, sports and more. What are these activities that you do apart from studies? How do you maintain a balance between all of these?