Pariksha Pe Charcha 2020 Live: PM Modi to offer tips to students on reducing stress ahead of Board exams today

Pariksha Pe Charcha 2020 Live: PM Modi to interact with students ahead of Board exams.

Narendra Modi Pariksha Pe Charcha 2020 Live Telecast: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will interact with school students in his ‘Pariksha Pe Charcha’ programme today. The event will take place at Talkatora Stadium in Delhi at 11 AM. This will be the third edition of Pariksha Pe Charcha. A total of 2,000 students and teachers will attend the event, of which 1,050 students have been selected through an essay competition. “We will once again have extensive discussions and insightful conversations on a wide range of subjects relating to examinations, especially how to remain happy as well as stress free during exam season. Inviting you all to join ‘Pariksha Pe Charcha 2020’!” PM Modi tweeted on Sunday. The event will begin at around 11 AM and will be broadcast on Doordarshan. You can also catch it online on NamoApp and the YouTube channel of Narendra Modi. The last edition of Pariksha Pe Charcha was organised in January 2019. PM Modi had asked students to not waste time and improve their time management for valuable outcomes. Students will also get a chance to ask questions from the Prime Ministers. They have been short-listed on the basis of essays submitted by them on five subjects — Gratitude is Great, Your Future Depends on Your Aspirations, Examining Exams, Our Duties, Your Take, and Balance is Beneficial.

