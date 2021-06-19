Paras faction moves swiftly, dissolves LJP’s national, state executives; Chirag Paswan awaits Lok Sabha Speaker’s decision

After appointing Paras as LJP chief, now the faction led by him dissolved the party's national, state executives and committees of different cells.

The fight between Chirag Paswan and his uncle Pashupati Kumar Paras to establish control over the Lok Janshakti Party (LJP) is getting murkier every day. After appointing Paras as LJP chief, now the faction led by him dissolved the party’s national, state executives and committees of different cells. The Paras faction also appointed MP Chaudhary Mahboob Ali Kaisar and Veena Devi as national vice-presidents and MPs Prince Raj and Chandan Singh as national general secretaries. Notably, Kaisar, Veena, Prince and Chandan are four MPs supporting Paras. The LJP had six MPs including Paras and Chirag.

Paras was elected president of LJP yesterday days after Chirag Paswan held a zoom meeting of the national executive council expelling the five rebel MPs. “LJP’s national president is elected by the party’s national executive which has around 75 members. Only 9 members were present at the national executive meeting. Suspended members have elected my uncle as the president, which is illegal. LJP president can be removed only either if he resigns or he dies,” said Paswan reacting to Paras’s elevation as party chief.

However, Paras claimed that he was elected unanimously. “I was elected unanimously. The Returning Officer gave me the letter for being elected as national president of the Lok Janshakti Party. A draft will be submitted to the Election Commission…Prime Minister will decide on who will get the ministerial berth,” said Paras.

Meanwhile, Chirag Paswan has already written to Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla requesting him to reconsider his decision to nominate Paras as leader of the Parliamentary Party. “I have written to Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla Ji to reconsider his decision to accept Pashupati Kumar Paras as leader of parliamentary party. Our party constitution says leader of the party in Parliament or Assembly will be elected by the Central parliamentary board,” said Paswan.

Since the Paras faction has now dissolved the party’s committees and councils, it will be interesting to see the next move of Chirag Paswan. While both the factions have been claiming their right over the party, the fight might go to court if reconciliation is not achieved soon.