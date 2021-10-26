Paramount need for discipline and unity: Sonia Gandhi’s stern message to party workers

Sonia Gandhi also asked the party leaders to train workers to take on the unceasing onslaught of malicious disinformation campaigns at the behest of the BJP and the RSS.

Congress president Sonia Gandhi today sent a stern message to party workers ahead of the upcoming polls in five states. Sonia Gandhi made the remarks while chairing a meeting of top party leaders to evolve a strategy for assembly elections in five states early next year. She said that strengthening organisations should be the top priority for everyone.

“I would like to re-emphasise the paramount need for discipline and unity. What should matter to each and every one of us is that strengthening of the organisation. This must override personal ambitions. In this lies both collective and individual success,” said the Congress president.

Her remarks can be seen in reference to the dissents expressed by G-23 leaders and internal rifts appearing within the party in Punjab, Chhattisgarh and Karnataka. Former party president Rahul Gandhi also attended the meeting of party general secretaries, in-charges and Pradesh Congress presidents at the AICC headquarters here.

Sonia Gandhi also observed that the party’s message is not percolating down to grassroots as there is a lack of clarity.

“The AICC releases important and detailed statements almost every day on issues facing the nation. But it is my experience that they do not percolate down to our grass-root cadres at the block and district level. There are policy issues on which I find a lack of clarity and cohesion even amongst our state-level leaders,” she said.

She also attacked the Modi government, saying it has sought to erode the country’s institutions to evade accountability and undermine the core values of our constitution.

“We must redouble our fight for those who are the victims of this government’s worst excesses: our farmers and farm labourers, our youth fighting for jobs and opportunities, small and medium scale businesses, our brothers, our sisters with particular focus on the deprived,” she said.

Sonia Gandhi also asked the party leaders to train workers to take on the unceasing onslaught of malicious disinformation campaigns at the behest of the BJP and the RSS. She urged the party workers to fight to expose the lies of the BJP/RSS.

“We must fight the diabolical campaigns of BJP/RSS ideologically. We must do so with conviction and expose their lies before the people if we are to win this battle,” she said.

She also said that the nationwide Congress membership enrolment programme will start on November 1 and will run till March 31 next year.