After Param Bir Singh’s letter bomb, Raj Thackeray’s fresh explosive: Anil Deshmukh must be sacked if he doesn’t resign

Maharashtra Navnirman Sena chief Raj Thackeray

Maharashtra Navnirman Sena chief Raj Thackeray on Sunday demanded state home minister Anil Deshmukh’s resignation immediately following the grave charges against him. He also said that the administration needs to find the culprits of the explosive-laden vehicle case, and the focus should be on that. “Anil Deshmukh should resign immediately. The main issue is that of an explosive-laden vehicle being found near the residence of industrialist (Mukesh Ambani). I request the Central Government to intervene. The State government cannot investigate this matter,” Thackeray said. during a press conference.

Raj Thackeray also suggested that the alleged “extortion” racket might be at larger scale in the state as “bars are not only in Mumbai…this is just the start…investigation needs to be done strictly to restore the public faith in the administration”. Thackeray’s remarks come just a day after former Mumbai Commissioner Param Bir Singh on Saturday wrote to chief minister Uddhav Thackeray, levelling serious charges of ‘extortion’ by state Home Minister Anil Deshmukh.

In the letter, Param Bir Singh said that Deshmukh instructed Sachin Vaze and a DCP-rank officer to collect Rs 100 crore per month from about 1750 bars operating in Mumbai. Deshmukh, however, denied the charges saying Param Bir was saying all these things because he knew the leads in Antilia and Hiren’s case were going to him.

“The former Commissioner of Police, Parambir Singh has made false allegations in order to save himself as the involvement of Sachin Waze in Mukesh Ambani and Mansukh Hiren’s case is becoming clearer from the investigation carried out so far and threads are leading to Mr. Singh as well,” Deshmukh said on Twitter.

Raj Thackeray questioned the state government for not sacking Param Bir if he waa there was evidence against him. “Why transfer….why is he still in service. There must be something based on which you have transferred him. So if there is something, why not an enquiry against him (Param Bir Singh),” Thackeray said. The MNS chief further said that the agencies must find out who ordered the placement of the explosive-laden vehicle near Ambani’s residence. “Whose idea was it? And what was the motive…this is not a small thing,” he said.