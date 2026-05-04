Namakkal Paramathivelur Election Results 2026 Live:

Candidates Party Status
Aravind M Naam Tamilar Katchi Awaited
Bakkiam P Anaithinthiya Anna Dravida Makkal Seyal katchi Awaited
Balaji R IND Awaited
Gopalan G IND Awaited
Kandasamy S IND Awaited
Karthik R IND Awaited
Latha A IND Awaited
Manojkumar M IND Awaited
Moorthi M IND Awaited
Moorthiy K S DMK Awaited
Murthi IND Awaited
Nandakumar A Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam Awaited
Palanisamy S IND Awaited
Parameshwari S IND Awaited
Prathap K IND Awaited
Raja R IND Awaited
Raman V BSP Awaited
Ramasamy N IND Awaited
Ramesh P IND Awaited
Ramesh R IND Awaited
Ranjith K IND Awaited
Sekar C IND Awaited
Sekar S AIADMK Awaited
Sekar V IND Awaited
Selvarasu S Anna Puratchi Thalaivar Amma Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam Awaited
Shailaja Tamizhaga Vaazhvurimai Katchi Awaited
Sudharsan K IND Awaited
Suresh R IND Awaited
Thangarasu M IND Awaited
Vijay Suryabhalaaji K R All India Puratchi Thalaivar Makkal Munnettra Kazhagam Awaited
Vijayakumar A IND Awaited
Counting of votes for the Paramathivelur assembly election for 2026 is being held today, on May 4. This constituency went to the polls on April 23. The results will be declared once all rounds of vote counting are complete. Get live updates on the winning candidate, margin of victory, runner-up, and vote share here.

Live

What did the exit poll results say for the Tamil Nadu Assembly elections 2026?

Exit polls released after the voting phases indicated a tough contest and a clear lead for the leading parties in the State. However, the Election Commission of India will only reveal the final result after the official counting. Many analysts are closely watching this seat due to its political importance in the region.

Tamil Nadu Paramathivelur Assembly Elections 2026 Voter Turnout and Key Details

In the 2026 Assembly elections, Tamil Nadu recorded a voter turnout of approximately 90.19% during polling. Issues like development, employment, local infrastructure, and state-specific concerns dominated the campaign of battling key parties.

Which key party won the previous Tamil Nadu Paramathivelur assembly election results?

In the previous Assembly elections held in 2021, the All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam candidate won from Paramathivelur with a margin of 7662 votes.

Who was the winning candidate in previous Tamil Nadu Paramathivelur assembly elections?

Paramathivelur Assembly Winner Runner-Up Margin(votes)
Candidate Name Sekar S Moorthiy K S 7662
Party Name All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam Dravida Munetra Kazhagam

Results in Past elections

Year
Party
Candidates Name
2021
AIADMK-flag
Sekar S
2016
DMK-flag
Moorthiy. K. S
2011
AIADMK-flag
Thaniyarasu.u

Paramathivelur Tamil Nadu Assembly Election Results 2026 Live Updates : Check Paramathivelur Tamil Nadu Assembly Election Result Ward-Wise, Seat-Wise Live

Disclaimer:
The election-related information on this page has been compiled from various public sources, official Election Commission notifications, media reports, and available statistics. Every effort has been made to ensure that the information is accurate and up-to-date; however, changes in figures, results, or details cannot be ruled out. Readers should verify with relevant official sources before making any decisions. The website or publisher will not be responsible for decisions taken based on this information.