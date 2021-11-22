SC grants Param Bir Singh protection from arrest, asks him to join probe; Mumbai ex-to cop ‘very much in India’

The submission by Param Bir Singh's lawyer came after the top court last week said that it will not hear an appeal filed by him until it knows his whereabouts.

The Supreme Court on Monday granted protection from arrest to former Mumbai Police Commissioner Param Bir Singh and directed him to join the investigation in connection with an extortion case. The top court issued notices to Maharashtra government and the CBI and posted the matter for hearing on December 6.

The top court direction came after Singh’s lawyer told the Supreme Court that the former Mumbai top cop was ready to appear before the CBI within the next 48 hours. He said that Singh was “very much in India” and not absconding, and was hiding as he faces threat to life from police.

The submission by Singh’s lawyer came after the top court last week said that it will not hear an appeal filed by him until it knows his whereabouts. The bench made it clear that it was not going to treat him any differently and adjourned the hearing for November 22.

Singh faces at least four cases of extortion and so far, reports had suggested that he may have fled the country.

The senior police officer had approached the SC against the High Court’s September 16 judgement dismissing his plea challenging the two preliminary inquiries initiated against him by the Maharashtra government.