Param Bir Singh to approach Bombay High Court, withdraws plea from Supreme Court seeking CBI probe against Anil Deshmukh

Former Mumbai police commissioner Param Bir Singh today withdrew his plea filed in the Supreme Court seeking direction for an impartial and fair CBI probe into alleged corrupt malpractices of Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh. While noting that the matter is quite serious, a bench of Justices Sanjya Kishan Kaul and R S Reddy allowed Singh to approach the Bombay High Court first. Singh’s counsel and senior advocate Mukul Rohatgi said that they would file a petition in the high court today itself.

Param Bir Singh is a 1988-batch IPS officer. He had also challenged the Maharashtra government’s order on March 17 transferring him from the post of Commissioner saying that the move was violative of Article 14 and 21 of the Constitution. He had sought a stay of the operation of his transfer order and direction to state government, the Centre and CBI to immediately take in custody the CCTV footage from the residence of Deshmukh.

According to PTI, Param Bir Singh had alleged that Anil Deshmukh had been holding meetings in February, 2021 at his residence with police officers including Sachin Vaze of Crime Intelligence Unit, Mumbai and Sanjay Patil, ACP Social Service Branch, Mumbai, bypassing their seniors and had instructed them that he had a target to accumulate Rs 100 crore every month and had directed to collect money from various establishments and other sources.

Singh had also claimed that in August 2020, one Rashmi Shukla, Commissioner Intelligence, State Intelligence Department, had brought to the notice of the Director-General of Police about malpractices in postings/transfers in Mumbai Police by Deshmukh based on a telephonic interception. The DGP had in turn brought it to the knowledge of the state’s Additional Chief Secretary Home Department. Singh claimed that Shukla was shunted out rather than taking any firm action against Anil Deshmukh.

The former police commissioner also alleged that Anil Deshmukh had been interfering in various investigations to get desired results. “Such act of Deshmukh in abuse of the official position of the Home Minister, whether in calling and directly instructing the police officers of lower rank such as Vaze or Patil for his malicious intent of extorting money from establishments across Mumbai and from other sources or whether in interfering in the investigations & directing the same to be conducted in a particular manner, or whether indulging in corrupt malpractices in posting /transfers of officers, cannot be countenanced or justified in any democratic State”, he had claimed in his letter.

It all started on February 25 when an explosive-laden car was found outside Mukesh Ambani’s residence Antilia causing a bomb scare. The case had a twist when the owner of the car Mansukh Hiren was found dead. NIA found the involvement of Sachin Vaze, the officer of the Crime Intelligence Unit, Mumba in the case. While Vaze was arrested for the custodial interrogation by NIA, the Maharashtra government had shunted Param Bir Singh from the top job.