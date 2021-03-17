Param Bir Singh shunted out, Hemant Nagrale to be new Mumbai Police Commissioner

Mumbai Police Commissioner Param Bir Singh has been shunted out and will be replaced by Hemant Nagrale. Singh has been transferred to the Home Guard department. His transfer comes just days after Assistant Police Inspector Sachin Vaze was arrested by the NIA in the Antilia bomb scare case. Vaze was directly reporting to Param Bir Singh. It was the Param Bir-headed review committee that reinstated Sachin Vaze after 16 years despite a court order against the controversial cop.
On Tuesday evening, the NIA seized a Mercedes which Vaze was using and also recovered Rs 5 lakh cash from it. Sachin Vaze, who was arrested on March 13 for his alleged role in the explosive case, was posted at the Crime Intelligence Unit (CIU) of Mumbai Police. The CIU office is located in the police commissioner’s office compound in south Mumbai. Reports say that the Mercedes which Vaze was using was parked inside the compound of the commissioner’s office.
