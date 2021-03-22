Param Bir Singh moves Supreme Court, seeks CBI enquiry against Anil Deshmukh

Param Bir Singh

Former Mumbai Police Commissioner Param Bir Singh has moved the Supreme Court against his transfer to the Home Guard Department. He has also demanded a CBI inquiry against Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh for the alleged ‘extortion’ racket in the state. The former top cop has also sought protection from further coercive action from the state against him. “Param Bir Singh, in his petition before the Supreme Court, has also demanded a CBI inquiry against Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh. He has also sought protection from further coercive action from the state against him,” news agency ANI reported.

Param Bir’s move comes just two days after he wrote a sensational letter to chief minister Uddhav Thackeray, saying Anil Deshmukh had asked Sachin Vaze and ACP Patil to collect Rs 100 crore per month from 1750 bars operating in Mumbai. Deshmukh has denied the allegations saying Param Bir was making these charges as he knew evidence in the Hiren murder and Antilia case was leading up to him.

In the letter, Param Bir Singh says Anil Deshmukh had called Sachin Vaze to his official residence Dyaneshwar several times in the last few months and repeatedly instructed to assist in collection of funds. He also writes that in and around mid-February and thereafter, Deshmukh had called Sachin Vaze to his official residence where one or two staff members of the Home Minister including his Personal Secretary Palande were also present.

Today, NCP chief Sharad Pawar said Param Bir mentions that in mid-February he was informed by certain officers that they got such and such instructions from the Home Minister but from 6th-16th February, Deshmukh was admitted in the hospital in Nagpur after being diagnosed with the Coronavirus. He said that Param Bir’s allegations were to divert attention from the Antilia case.