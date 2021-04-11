Param Bir Singh letter: CBI summons two personal assistants of Anil Deshmukh

Anil Deshmukh

Param Bir Singh letter: The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has summoned two personal assistants of former Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh to record their statement as part of probe into allegations by former Mumbai Police Commissioner Param Bir Singh, news agency ANI reported. The CBI is investigating the charges against Deshmukh by Param Bir Singh. The former top cop has alleged that Deshmukh had instructed now suspended assistant police inspector Sachin Vaze to ‘extort’ Rs 100 crore from 1750 restaurants and bars operating in Mumbai.

Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has summoned two personal assistants of former Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh to record their statement CBI is investigating the allegations of former Mumbai police commissioner Param Bir Singh against Anil Deshmukh pic.twitter.com/FkKZ8pCfWE — ANI (@ANI) April 11, 2021

This explosive claim came just days after he was shunted out as Mumbai Police Commissioner. In a detailed letter to chief minister Uddhav Thackeray, Param Bir Singh shared the details of a meeting between Sachin Vaze and Anil Deshmukh. He said Deshmukh’s assistant was also present when the meeting between the former home minister and Sachin Vaze had taken place. In the letter, Param Bir Singh said that Sachin Vaze was called by Anil Deshmukh to his official residence Dyaneshwar several times in the last few months and repeatedly instructed to assist in collection of funds for the Maharashtra Home Minister.

In and around mid-February and thereafter, he said, Deshmukh had called Vaze to his official residence. “At that time, one or two staff members of the Hon’ble Home Minister including his Personal Secretary, Mr. Palande, were also present. The Hon’ble Home Minister expressed to Shri Vaze that he had a target to accumulate Rs. 100 crores a month,” Param Bir Singh said.

“For achieving the aforesaid target, the Hon’ble Home Minister told Shri Vaze that there are about 1,750 bars, restaurants and other establishments in Mumbai and if a sum of Rs. 2-3 lakhs each was collected from each of them, a monthly collection of Rs. 40-50 crores was achievable. The Hon’ble Home Minister added that the rest of the collection could be made from other sources,” the former top cop said.

Last week, the Bombay High Court ordered the CBI to conduct a preliminary inquiry into the allegations against Anil Deshmukh by Param Bir Singh. The Maharashtra government and Deshmukh moved the Supreme Court challenging the HC’s order, but got no breather. The top court said that the charges were serious therefore an independent probe was needed.