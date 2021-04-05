Param Bir Singh letter: Bombay High Court orders CBI probe against Anil Deshmukh

Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh

Param Bir Singh letter: The Bombay High Court on Monday ordered a CBI investigation into the allegations levelled by former Mumbai Police Commissioner Param Bir Singh against Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh. The court has ordered the central investigating agency to start a preliminary inquiry within 15 days. News agency ANI reported that the court order came on a petition by Dr Jaishri Patil. While hearing the plea regarding the allegations by the former Mumbai Police Commissioner, the Bombay High Court said Anil Deshmukh was the Home Minister and an impartial probe by the police, which reports to the Home minister, was improbable.

In his letter to chief minister Uddhav Thackeray, Param Bir Singh alleged that Home Minister Anil Deshmukh was instructing police officers including Sachin Vaze to help him collect Rs 100 crore monthly from 1750 bars, restaurants operating from Mumbai. The former top cop said that Deshmukh had called Sachi Vaze to his official residence Dyaneshwar several times in the last few months and repeatedly instructed to assist in collection of funds for him.

“In and around mid-February and thereafter, the Hon’ble Home Minister had called Shri Vaze to his official residence. At that time, one or two staff members of the Hon’ble Home Minister including his Personal Secretary, Mr. Palande, were also present. The Hon’ble Home Minister expressed to Shri Vaze that he had a target to accumulate Rs. 100 crores a month.”

“For achieving the aforesaid target, the Hon’ble Home Minister told Shri Vaze that there are about 1,750 bars, restaurants and other establishments in Mumbai and if a sum of Rs. 2-3 lakhs each was collected from each of them, a monthly collection of Rs. 40-50 crores was achievable. The Hon’ble Home Minister added that the rest of the collection could be made from other sources,” he had said.