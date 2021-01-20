Parakram Diwas vs Deshprem Diwas: BJP, TMC at loggerheads to cash in on Subhash Chandra Bose’s legacy

TMC MP Sukhendu Sekhar Ray today wrote to Prime Minister Narendra Modi requesting the Centre for de-classification of files related to Netaji and publish a History of Indian National Army 1942-45. (PIB)

With West Bengal Election 2021 on cards, parties in West Bengal are leaving no stone unturned to lure the voters. And when it comes to Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose, no party wants to let the opportunity slip from their hands. As soon as the Centre yesterday announced that it will celebrate Netaji’s 125th birth anniversary as ‘Parakram Diwas’ from this year onwards, the move evoked strong reactions from opposition parties.

Reacting to the Centre’s announcement, Member of Parliament and TMC leader Derek O’Brien said that the West Bengal government already observes Netaji’s birth date January 23 as ‘Subhas Utsav’ since 2014.

“GoWB observes Subhas Utsav every year on 23rd January in honour of the great son of the soil. The state-level celebrations have been held at Darjeeling since 2014. Mamata Banerjee has been demanding that 23rd January be declared a national holiday in honour of Netaji,” tweeted Derek O’Brien.

While addressing a rally in Purulia yesterday, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee said that the state will celebrate the day as ‘Deshnayak Diwas’ rather than ‘Parakram Diwas’. She said that some words have special significance in some states and the words ‘Deshprem’ or ‘Deshnayak’ resonates with the sentiments that Bengal has for Netaji. Banerjee added that Bengal cannot run without Netaji’s thoughts and ideals. She also reiterated her demand that the Centre must declare January 23 as a national holiday.

On the other hand, West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar termed the move as an eminently deserving gesture.

“A proud moment – a thoughtful and eminently deserving gesture

@narendramodi -Government of India to celebrate every year the birthday of Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose as ‘Parakram Diwas’ To honour and remember Netaji’s indomitable spirit and selfless service to the nation,” said Dhankhar.

Union Jal Shakti Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat said that it is a befitting tribute to Netaji.

“Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose redefined courage and added a whole new dimension to India’s struggle for Independence. So it is only befitting that we honour his contributions and celebrate his Birthday as Parakram Diwas. Thank you PM @narendramod ji,” tweeted Shekhawat.

The year 2021 marks the 125th birth anniversary of Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose.