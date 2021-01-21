  • MORE MARKET STATS

Parakram Diwas: PM Modi to address Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose birth anniversary celebrations in Kolkata on January 23

January 21, 2021 3:58 PM

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address ‘Parakram Diwas’ celebrations in Kolkata on January 23 to commemorate the 125th birth anniversary of Subhas Chandra Bose, an iconic freedom fighter who hailed from the state. The Prime Minister’s Office said he will also distribute over one lakh land ‘pattas’ (allotment certificates) in Sivasagar, Assam on the same day. Modi’s visit to the two states assumes significance as both are headed to assembly polls in April-May.

The BJP as well as the ruling Trinamool Congress in West Bengal have planned a number of events around Bose, often called Netaji by admirers, as they seek to woo the voters ahead of the polls. The PMO noted that the central government had recently decided to celebrate Bose’s birthday every year as ‘Parakram Diwas’ to honour and remember his indomitable spirit and selfless service to the nation. This will also help inspire people of the country, especially the youth, to act with fortitude in the face of adversity as the celebrated freedom fighter did and to infuse in them a spirit of patriotic fervour, it added.

Modi will preside over the inaugural function of the celebrations at Victoria Memorial in Kolkata. A permanent exhibition and a projection mapping show on Bose will be inaugurated on the occasion. A commemorative coin and postage stamp will also be released by the prime minister, and a cultural programme “Amra Nuton Jouboneri Doot” will also be held. Before this event, Modi will visit the National Library, Kolkata, where an international conference “Revisiting the legacy of Netaji Subhas in the 21st century” and an artists’ camp are being organised. He will interact with the artists and other participants, the PMO said.

Earlier on that day, Modi will distribute 1.06 lakh land ‘pattas’ in Assam. Taking into account an urgent need to protect the land rights of indigenous people of the state, the Assam government came out with a comprehensive new land policy with a renewed emphasis on protecting their rights. The PMO added that the issuance of allotment certificates for the state’s indigenous population has been given highest priority in order to instil a sense of security amongst them. Assam had 5.75 lakh landless families in 2016. The present government has distributed 2.28 lakh land pattas since then.

