Parakram Diwas 2023: PM Modi names 21 islands of Andaman & Nicobar after Param Vir Chakra awardees

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday named the 21 largest unnamed islands of Andaman and Nicobar Islands on the occasion of Parakram Diwas. He has named the islands after Param Vir Chakra awardees in a ceremony.

The Prime Minister also unveiled the model of the National Memorial dedicated to Netaji to be built on Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose Dweep, earlier known as Ross Islands. In the ceremony, Union Home Minister Amit Shah was also present at the Andaman and Nicobar Islands.

“Giving due respect to the real-life heroes of the country has always been accorded the highest priority by the Prime Minister. Going ahead with this spirit, it has now been decided to name the 21 largest unnamed islands of the island group after 21 Param Vir Chakra awardees,” said PM Modi, reported ANI

Largest unnamed island

The largest unnamed island was named after the first Param Vir Chakra awardee, Major Somnath Sharma, who lost his life in action on November 3, 1947, while going after Pakistani infiltrators near Srinagar Airport. The second largest unnamed island will be named after the second Param Vir Chakra awardee ad and so on.

21 Param Vir Chakra awardees

The islands have been named after 21 Param Vir Chakra awardees, which include: Major Somnath Sharma; Subedar and Hony Captain (then Lance Naik) Karam Singh, MM; 2nd Lt. Rama Raghoba Rane; Nayak Jadunath Singh; Company Havildar Major Piru Singh; Capt GS Salaria; Lieutenant Colonel (then Major) Dhan Singh Thapa; Subedar Joginder Singh; Major Shaitan Singh; CQMH. Abdul Hamid; Lt Col Ardeshir Burzorji Tarapore; Lance Naik Albert Ekka; Major Hoshiar Singh; 2nd Lt. Arun Khetrapal; Flying Officer Nirmaljit Singh Sekhon; Major Ramaswamy Parameswaran; Naib Subedar Bana Singh; Captain Vikram Batra; Lt Manoj Kumar Pandey; Subedar Major (then Rifleman) Sanjay Kumar; and Subedar Major Retd (Hony Captain) Grenadier Yogendra Singh Yadav, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said in his statement.

Floral tributes

He along with Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla, leaders of parties in Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha, Members of Parliament, former Members of Parliament, and other dignitaries will also be paying floral tributes at the portrait of Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose in the Central Hall of Parliament House on the latter’s birth anniversary. As per Lok Sabha Secretariat, it is recognised that the floral tributes could serve as an effective medium in spreading greater knowledge and awareness about the lives and contributions of these towering national icons among the youth of the country.

As per a, ANI report, last year, on the occasion of Netaji’s 125th birth anniversary, the Prime Minister unveiled the hologram statue of the freedom fighter at India Gate in Delhi.

Parakram Diwas has officially been declared by the Government of India in 2021 to commemorate the birth anniversary of Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose also known as ‘Netaji’. Netaji played a crucial role in India’s freedom movement.

