Parakram Diwas 2023: Nations remember Subhash Chandra Bose, key facts about ‘Netaji’

Parakram Diwas 2023: Parakram Diwas is celebrated on January 23 in order to mark the birth anniversary of freedom fighter Subhas Chandra Bose, who is fondly known as ‘Netaji.

The purpose behind the celebration of the Parakram Diwas is to develop a sense of patriotism in the hearts of Indian citizens, especially, the younger generation. This will encourage them to act with courage whenever they face any challenges.

About Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose

Subhash Chandra Bose was one of the most prominent heroes during India’s independence struggle. He founded the Azad Hind Fauj, which was also called the Indian National Army (INA), to fight with the Britishers for making India free from their rule.

Quotes that inspiring generations to come

Subhash Chandra Bose delivered some words during the fight against the rule of Britishers that will be echoing forever to guide youths

India is calling. Blood is calling to blood. Get up, we have no time to lose. Take up your arms! We shall carve our way through the enemy’s ranks, or if God wills, we shall die a martyr’s death. And in our last sleep, we shall kiss the road that will bring our Army to Delhi.

Tum Mujhe Khoon Do, Main Tumhe Azadi Doonga (Give me blood and I will give you freedom!).

Soldiers who always remain faithful to their nation, who are always prepared to sacrifice their lives, are invincible.

Life loses half its interest if there is no struggle – if there are no risks to be taken.

One individual may die for an idea, but that idea will, after his death, incarnate itself in a thousand lives.

In a tribute to his 126th birth anniversary, 21 unnamed islands of Andaman and Nicobar will be named after Param Veer Chakra awardees. This event will be commemorated by none other than, Prime Minister Narendra Modi at a virtual event.

Other than this, a model of the National Memorial dedicated to Bose will also be built on Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose Dweep which will also be inaugurated today.

