Paragliding in India: Woman from Gurgaon injured near Manesar; FIR filed against adventure sports firm

Paragliding at a hotel near Manesar turned out be a harrowing experience for a Gurgaon resident who was injured while taking part in the activity, according to Indian Express report. The incident took place at the Best Western Country Club on Monday. The organiser of adventure sports activities was Mamba Aviation, the IE report says. An FIR was registered at Manesar police station. As per the FIR, a contract was signed between the company and the hotel on September 11 for organising adventure sports. However, the hotel had not given approval for holding the paragliding event.

The Gurgaon police said, “A guest residing at the hotel went paragliding around 1 pm, but the motor fell from a height of 10 metres during the activity and she injured herself. She was rushed to Rockland Hospital in Manesar, where she was treated and then discharged.” However, Subhash Boken, PRO, Gurgaon police said that FIR was not filed by the woman as she had reached a settlement with the accused company. Police was informed by a staff at the hospital in which the woman was treated. Police had launched a preliminary investigation during which it was ascertained that the company was organising the event without requisite permissions.

“The company violated its contract with Best Western Country Club and, without any permission or license, organised paragliding,” stated the FIR, registered under IPC sections 287 (negligent conduct with respect to machinery), 337 (causing hurt by act endangering life or personal safety of others), and 34 (common intention), as per IE report.

One Amit Yadav, who claims to be the CEO of Mamba Aviation and the operator at the spot Kuldeep Singh were named in the FIR. According to reports, Pamit Yadav, who claimed to be a relative of Amit Yadav, and the CEO of the company. “My company is based on such sports, so we work after taking care of safety and legalities. I have been in Jaisalmer for the last 15 days and have not signed any contract with the hotel this year. It is possible someone is misusing my company’s name and maybe even Amit’s, and doing this,” Pamit Yadav claimed. When contacted on the number provided for Amit Yadav, the person claimed he was a real estate agent and said he “did not own any company”.