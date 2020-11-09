Pappu Yadav Madhepura Election Results 2020: Pappu Yadav fighting prestige battle in Madhepura, will he win?

Jan Adhikar Party - Loktantrik chief Pappu Yadav

Pappu Yadav Election Result 2020, Madhepura Pappu Yadav Election Result 2020: Former Member of Parliament Pappu Yadav is contesting from Madhepura assembly constituency in Madhepura district of Bihar. Pappu Yadav is up against Nikhil Mandal of JDU, Chandrasekhar Yadav of Congress and Saakar Suresh Yadav of LJP. Chandrasekhar Yadav, sitting MLA, has won from here in 2010 and 2015. He, however, won this ticket when he was in the RJD. This time, he is contesting as a Congress nominee.

Since 2000, the RJD has won this seat three times whereas JDU has bagged it twice. The Madhepura constituency is considered to be the stronghold of Pappu Yadav who heads the Jan Adhikar Party – Loktantrik (JAP-L). In Madhepura, Yadavs constitute over 40 per cent of the population which is enough to swing the election in either way.

In 2014, Pappu Yadav had won Madhepura Lok sabha constituency by defeating senior leader Sharad Yadav of the JDU. Then RJD candidate, Pappu Yadav secured 3,68,937 votes with 35.65 per cent vote share while Sharad Yadav could manage to get just 3,12,728 votes with just 30.22 per cent vote share.

He, whoever, could not retain his seat in the next general elections held in 2019. Pappu Yadav came at the third position with 97,631 votes and 8.51 per cent vote share. He lost to JDU’s Dinesh Chandra Yadav who got 6,24,334 votes with 54.42 per cent vote share. RJD’s Sharad Yadav got 3,22,807 votes with 28.14 per cent vote share.

Pappu Yadav has been elected to Lok Sabha four times — in 1991, 1996, 1999, and 2004.

The Madhepura assembly constituency went to polls in the third and final phase held on November 7. The counting of votes will take place on November 10.