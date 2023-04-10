Papalpreet Singh, close aide of Amritpal Singh, arrested from Hoshiarpur

Papalpreet Singh, close aide of Waris Punjab De chief and pro-Khalistan activist Amritpal Singh, was arrested on Monday from Hoshiarpur in a joint operation by Punjab police and Punjab Counter Intelligence, reported The Indian Express.

He is currently in the custody of the Amritsar Rural police.

Papalpreet Singh was also wanted in the Ajnala police station violence case, when Amritpal Singh, along with his supporters had stormed the police station demanding the release of a kidnapping accused Lovepreet Singh in February.

Also Read Amritpal Singh went to Georgia and underwent cosmetic surgery to look like Bhindranwale: Report

At least six police personnel were injured in the clashes.

Papalpreet Singh was on the run along with Amritpal since the Punjab police began its crackdown on the Waris Punjab De chief last month.