Pankaja Munde to join Shiv Sena? Sanjay Raut drops a big hint 

Pankaja Munde on Monday created a flutter on social media after she removed ‘BJP’ from her bio on Twitter. This came a day after Munde wrote a Facebook post in which she indicated that she could take some decision on December 12, the birth anniversary of her late father Gopinath Munde. Last week, she put out a series of tweets congratulating Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray for being elected as the leader of the post-poll alliance to take over as the chief minister of Maharashtra.

Following this, speculations began that she may leave her party to join the Sena. When asked about this, Sanjay Raut said that many leaders were in contact with Sena. Pankaja Munde was the cabinet minister in the Devendra Fadnavis government from 2014 to 2019. She handled the Ministry of Rural Development, Child and Women Development.

In a Facebook post on Sunday, the former BJP minister said that looking at the changed political scenario in the state, there was a need to think and decide the way ahead. “I need 8-10 days to communicate with myself. Our future journey needs to be decided against the backdrop of current political changes in Maharashtra,” she wrote in Marathi. Munday invited her followers to Gopinathgad — a memorial of Gopinath Munde in Beed — on December 12.

Here, she will announce her next move. “What to do next? Which path to be taken? What can we give to people? What is our strength? What are the expectations of people? I will think about it and come before you on December 12,” she said in her post. The political scenario changed in Maharashtra after BJP refused to share the chief minister’s post with Shiv Sena. The BJP and Sena had contested the elections together and secured the majority. Following which Uddhav Thackeray’s party decided to form the government with Congress and NCP. Last week on Friday, Uddhav Thackeray took the oath as the chief minister of Maharashtra.