Pankaja Munde breaks silence, says ‘not leaving BJP’

Bharatiya Janata Party leader Pankaja Munde has rubbished media reports on speculations regarding her future political course. Speaking to reporters in Mumbai on Tuesday, Munde said that she was not considering quitting the party. Political circles were abuzz since Sunday when Pankaja wrote a Facebook post on her political journey and removed ‘BJP’ from her Twitter bio a day later.

“I am not leaving the party. Defection is not in my blood,” Pankaja said.

Pankaja is the daughter of BJP stalwart late Gopinath Munde. She also denied rumours that her decision to remove BJP from her twitter bio was aimed at putting pressure on the leadership of her party.

On Tuesday, she also met senior BJP leaders Vinod Tawde, Ram Shinde and MLA Babanrao Lonikar at her residence in Malabar Hill. Pankaja has not yet vacated her official residence in Mumbai. The Malabar Hill residence was allotted to her as a minister in the erstwhile BJP-Shiv Sena government.

Earlier in the day, Pankaja paid tributes to the country’s first President Rajendra Prasad on his birth anniversary on her Facebook page while posting an image of lotus, the symbol of BJP.

Pankaja on Sunday evening triggered a speculation on her next political move with a Facebook post on her future journey in view of changed political scenario in Maharashtra. She invited invited her followers to Gopinathgad in Beed district on December 12 “to think and decide the way ahead”. December 12 also her father’s birth anniversary.

“Looking at the changed political scenario in state, there is a need to think and decide the way ahead. I need time for some 8-10 days to communicate with myself. Our future journey need to be decided against the backdrop of current political changes,” she wrote in Marathi.

Pankaja served as a minister in the previous Devendra Fadnavis government. However, she lost the Parli seat in Beed district to her estranged cousin and NCP leader Dhananjay Munde in the Assembly elections held in October.