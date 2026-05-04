BJP candidate Ratna Debnath, the mother of the young doctor who was raped and murdered at Kolkata’s RG Kar Medical College in 2024, is leading in the Panihati Assembly seat as counting of votes enters the last phases of the crucial West Bengal elections. As per the latest updates from PTI, Debnath was ahead of Trinamool Congress (TMC) nominee Tirthankar Ghosh by 5,067 votes after the second round of counting, registering 13,784 against Ghosh’s 8,717.

The development comes amid strong political focus on the constituency, with the RG Kar case continuing to influence public sentiment in West Bengal.

Debnath’s campaign centred on justice and women’s safety

Debnath, who made an entry into politics after her daughter’s death, has continuously stated that her fight is for justice and women’s safety. While speaking to The Indian Express, she mentioned, “I am here to fight for justice for my daughter. I am a candidate to fight for the safety and security of women in this state. That is my only concern.”

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The homemaker-turned-politician also expressed confidence in the people of the state and thanked the BJP for fielding her in the election. Her campaign drew emotional support, especially from women voters, many of whom turned up in large numbers and showed solidarity.

She has been fielded against TMC’s Tirthankar Ghosh and CPI(M) youth leader Koltan Dasgupta, a well-known face in the RG Kar protest movement.

All about the RG Kar case and its political impact

Debnath’s daughter, a postgraduate trainee doctor, was found raped and murdered at the state-run RG Kar Medical College and Hospital on August 9, 2024. A civic volunteer, Sanjoy Roy was arrested the next day and was later sentenced to life imprisonment in January 2025. However, the victims’ families have claimed that more people were involved in the crime.

The Calcutta High Court later handed over the investigation to the CBI. The incident sparked nationwide protests and has since continued to be a major political issue in West Bengal.

Poll day tension and earlier controversy

The campaign also saw tensions on polling day. As per a report by PTI, Debnath faced protests from TMC workers at a booth in Panihati over allegations of influencing voters.

She stated, “As I stepped out, TMC activists blamed of influencing the voter and prevented me from leaving the spot,” adding that central forces helped her in coming out.

The Election Commission has also asked for a report on the matter, whereas TMC leaders have denied the allegation and accused her of creating disruption.

Debnath had also raised concerns about EVM functioning, claims that were contested by the rival party workers and not officially confirmed.

Latest update on West Bengal Assembly elections: BJP crosses majority mark

In the latest update from across West Bengal around 1 PM, early counting trends signaled a major shift in the state’s political landscape. The BJP has crossed the majority mark, leading in 185 seats, whereas the ruling TMC was ahead in 91 seats, as per Election Commission data.

With the halfway mark of 148 in the 294-member Assembly crossed, the trend hinted at a strong performance by the BJP. Meanwhile, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee was leading from the Bhabhanipur seat.