Panel’s proposal: Scrap all-boys schools to check crime against women in Delhi

With an aim to check crime against women and safety and security on roads in Delhi, a panel constituted by Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal has put an array of measures to check the menace. Among the ideas floated by the panel is a call for the abolition of all-boys schools and drug addicts from footpaths in the national capital. The report has a large number of recommendations, not only for police but also for various agencies and government departments on how they can work together to ensure the safety of women and security on roads, The Indian Express report said citing sources.

Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal had constituted the committee in March 2017. The 35-page report will be submitted to the L-G on Friday. The panel’s report comprises of five chapters. The chapters cite reasons behind the crimes and offences against women and notes that fear of safety was leading to a higher number of school dropouts. The report has said that more NGOs and other agencies that work in the field of women safety should be roped in.

“It talks about problems systematically and we are eagerly awaiting its release,” an officer, who worked with the committee, said. During the study, the committee identified four places where women feel most unsafe in the city — universities and campuses, public transport, places with a large homeless population, and low-income. The panel comprised women safety expert Kalpana Vishwanath, psychologist Monica Kumar, Additional Secretary (Home) O P Mishra, Special Commissioner of Police Sanjay Beniwal, professors Krishna Menon and Pamela Singla and IBHAS director Nimesh Desai.

Earlier in March, a Delhi court had expressed concern over rising crime against women in the national capital and said the judiciary should sternly deal with the issue of stalking as the perpetrator, “if not treated”, becomes dangerous over time and poses threat to the lives of women.

The court said the Indian society has been struggling to find ways to deal with the crime of stalking, which was made an offence in 2013, but there have been several shortcomings in the existing law and a stalker cannot be allowed to roam around freely as his activities could be dangerous for others. Special Judge Kamini Lau had lamented that the society often blames women saying they failed to wear “modest clothes”. However, it has been observed that even those wearing dresses which “society claims are decent”, are also not spared but teased to a greater extent.